Quality contracts for joint replacement concluded with health insurance companies

Three RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG facilities have concluded quality agreements with BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit and Techniker Krankenkasse (TK): the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt, the central clinic in Bad Berka and the clinic in Frankfurt (Oder). This involves operations in which total endoprostheses (TEP) are used in the hip and knee joints for the first time in the presence of severe arthrosis. The aim of the program is to sustainably improve the quality of treatment and results for patients.

A major advantage for patients is the smooth transition from clinical stay, rehabilitation and aftercare. For this purpose, they will be accompanied by case managers for a year. The treatment is supported by a mobile therapy app.

“We are pleased to be involved in this contract, because it relies on the comprehensive and cross-sectoral treatment planning and care that we have been pursuing very successfully for years with our RHÖN campus concept. This is of particular benefit to the patients “, says Prof. Bernd Griewing, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.

The company’s clinics are certified endoprosthetic centers (EPZ). The necessary preliminary examinations and treatments take place here before the operation. The patients also receive physiotherapy via the app and nutritional advice in order to prepare the body for the operation in the best possible way. If necessary, the training of relatives is also taken over. Immediately after the joint treatment, the patients come to rehabilitation.

The treatment is supported by a mobile therapy app, so that the patient can do their exercises from anywhere at any time. In this way, an individually adapted aftercare is ensured.

“In addition to the operation, there are a number of factors that determine the long-term success of treatment of a new artificial joint, which we are optimizing with this program. Studies have shown that early mobilization accelerates healing and the patient can leave the hospital faster and start rehabilitation immediately afterwards can begin – important plus points for being able to participate in everyday life again more quickly,” says Griewing.

So far, only patients from the three health insurance companies involved, Barmer, DAK and TK, can take part in the program. The contract for the quality contracts, which is initially limited to two years, begins on July 1st.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The clinics offer excellent medicine with direct connections to universities and research institutions. Around 855,000 patients are treated every year at the five locations Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as the central clinic in Bad Berka. The company employs over 18,100 people. The innovative RHÖN campus concept for cross-sector and forward-looking health care in rural areas, the consistent continuation of the gradual digital change in the company and the strategic partnership with Asklepios are important pillars of the corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent company under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

