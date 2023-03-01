The Giallorossi coach Josè Mourinho was sent off and had to leave the pitch following a verbal confrontation with the fourth official. Federal prosecutors will soon hear both

During the Cremonese-Roma match, the Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho was expelled and had to leave the field following a verbal confrontation with the fourth official Marco Serra. Now, the federal attorney from the Figc, following statements to the media, he opened an inquiry about the episode. At the end of the match, which the Giallorossi surprisingly lost 2-1, the Roma coach declared: “Now I want to understand if I can do something from the point of legal view. The fourth man told Piccinini to expel me but he didn’t tell honestly what he said to me and how he said it to me. I would like to know if there are any audiobut they told me what the referees say it is not registered“.

Following Mourinho’s words, the federal prosecutor’s office has decided to investigate the incident further: the Giallorossi coach and the fourth official will be heard shortly. After the alleged contact between Plums e Tsadjoutthe Portuguese asked the fourth man for an explanation, who seems to have answered with words strong. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Serra would have replied to Mourinho by saying: “Fatti ic *** yours”. For this reason the technician went crazy. After the red card, the fourth official would have added: “They all take you for the f**k, go home”.

According to Mourinho, the expulsion suffered was just, but the former Inter does not accept that Serra has addressed him in a disrespectful manner: “I went to the dressing room five minutes after the game and asked sorry fifty times all’referee Piccinini because my words deservedly led to expulsion and I was not proud. I’ve always been an emotional type, but not crazy. But the reaction I had here was because something serious happened, but if he (Serra, ndr) tells the referee what he told me the way he told me he would have to leave,” Mourinho reiterated.