Quarrel over unpaid rent: tenant stabs the 48-year-old landlord in Monza





One lite for one unpaid rent it turned into a tragedy a desirein the province of Monzawhere a 48-year-old Romanian has been stabbed to death by a 29-year-old Cuban man with a criminal record who is now in custody on charges of willful homicide. The murder suspect was tracked down by the carabinieri while he was trying to get rid of the bloodstained clothesnear the victim’s home. But the investigators seem to have few doubts about his guilt, given that the dispute and the crime took place under the eyes of two condominiums who told the investigators everything and raised the alarm.

Worker residing in Italy for years, some previous, the victim lived in via Matteotti in Desio with his partner. For some time, to make ends meet, he had given accommodation to the 29-year-old Cuban, renting him a car room without contract. However, on Sunday morning, after the umpteenth delay in paying the rent, the murderer woke up early, determined to leave without paying the bill. However, the 48-year-old’s partner noticed it and went to wake him up to warn him before he went out. Between the two, according to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, a quarrel broke out, the tones became higher and higher, up to the hands. More than one resident has heard the shout between the two men, then the 29-year-old grabbed a knife, followed the landlord and attacked him from behind, mortally wounding him in the back of the head. He probably tried to escape the blows, collapsed on the external balcony of the court building, in one pool of blood, while his attacker continued to hit him with kicks and punches, according to a witness. Then the Cuban fled.

Some neighbors called 112 asking for the intervention of an ambulance and the police. The 118 rescuers arrived on the spot, but for the 48-year-old there was nothing to do. Meanwhile the killer attempted to get rid of blood-stained clothes and ofmurder weapon going back and forth twice from the victim’s home to a nearby dumpster, where shortly after the soldiers of the Desio company identified him and blocked him with two suitcases under his arm. Probably his intention was to disappear to avoid arrest. Both the neighbors and the partner told the military what they saw. Questioned by the Monza prosecutor, the 29-year-old made use of the option not to answer. He is now in the city jail.