Quasimodo, Piero Angela and Whatsapp

09:14 High school diploma in Campania for 82,000 children

First day of the high school exam for 82,742 students in Campania, the region with the highest number of high school graduates: almost one out of seven candidates of the 536,000 registered by the Ministry of Education is in fact from Campania. In the province of Naples alone, over 44,000 students are taking the 2023 state exam. Yesterday the director general of the Campania regional school office, Ettore Acerra, greeted the students by sending them a message. «Dear students, dear students – Acerra wrote – here we are at the end of your school journey, the last mile of a common project, started when you were small and now you will leave as young adults. Like all lasting routes, if observed under the microscope, this one too was characterized by straight lines and detours, sometimes forced, as in the period of the Covid emergency, now behind us, by more or less great successes and disappointments, reflections and second thoughts , all of which are the subject of your progress. The result is a treasure trove of experiences that will always accompany you, now that you have stronger wings. It was an honor and a privilege to have had you with us for such a long time, to have been able to share the richest and most exciting experience of life: growing up. And it is with this in mind that I wish you to face the test of flight in the next few days with serenity, hoping for fruitful work on the commissions and thanking the directors, teachers and staff, all who in various capacities, together with your families, they accompanied up to the springboard. Always be confident in yourselves and remember that the school will carefully guard the progress made together”.

08:56 The letter from former minister Patrizio Bianchi

One of the traces of current events – according to what Ansa learns – recalls an open letter sent in 2021 by the academic and cultural world to the former Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, which invites the reintroduction of written tests at the Maturità. The letter was written during the pandemic period.

08:46 “In praise of waiting in the age of Whatsapp”

Among the tracks offered to high school graduates is the song “In praise of waiting in the era of Whatsapp” taken from a text by Marco Belpoliti according to what Ansa learns.

08:40 Moravia and Quasimodo

Moravia with a piece taken from ‘Gli Indifferentì and Salvatore Quasimodo with “Alla nuova luna” which is part of the collection “La Terra inparebile” are among the tracks offered to graduates.

08:38 Salvatore Quasimodo hypothesis

According to the first rumors, the protagonist of the first test is Salvatore Quasimodo with the song “Alla nuova luna”, contained in the collection “In all poems”. A passage that invites reflection on scientific progress and the responsibility of scientists since the launch of Sputnik. So Skuola.net.

08:20 Renzi: give it to us

«A special hug to those who are entering the classrooms for the #maturità2023. We know it’s tough but it will stay with you as one of the most intense moments of your life. And then give it to us, very big. Good luck”. Thus Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva on Twitter.

08:19 Tajani: “Good luck”

«A big good luck to the 536,000 students who are starting their 2023 high school exams today. I hope you have rested, the night before exams is always a bit tormented. Enjoy this unique moment of your youth which then comes the best. Congratulations!”. Thus the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, on Twitter.

08:18 The night before exams has passed

The night before the exams has passed, and it has passed for the hundredth time since the State Exam or Maturity exam turns 100 this year since it was with the reform of Giovanni Gentile in 1923 that it was introduced: a rigid formula with 4 tests written and an oral test that covered the program for the last three years and the commission was made up entirely of external members.

There are 536,008 students who, starting at 8.30 this morning, when the Ministry of Education and Merit will communicate the key for opening the telematic package (available on the MIM website), with a dictionary on the bench, will face the first test, the one written in Italian: a choice between 7 tracks from different artistic, literary, historical, philosophical, scientific, technological, economic, social fields, divided into three different types: 2 text analyzes (one poetic and the other prose), 3 tracks of argumentative text and 2 current affairs. This year, having overcome the phase of the health emergency, the exam, in fact, has definitively returned to normal: two written tests of a national nature (i.e. decided by the Ministry) and an interview; internal and external commissioners; performance of the tests Invalsi admission requirement; the only exception is the pathways for transversal skills and for orientation (Pcto), the performance of which is not a requirement for admission to the exam. Tomorrow the second written test, always at the same time in all institutes, drawn up by the Ministry and which varies according to the course and subjects: in the Classical high school the second test will focus on Latin, in the Scientific one on mathematics, in the Linguistic high school on the first language and foreign culture.