from Luigi Ippolito

The Royal Palace has communicated that the Queen’s health conditions are of concern to doctors, who have asked her to stay in Balmoral. “Inform your family about her”

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

LONDON – It is alarming for the health conditions of the Queen Elizabeth: “Following further evaluation this morning – says a statement from Buckingham Palace – the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that you remain under medical supervision. ‘

The sovereign is currently in Balmoral Castlein Scotland, where he is spending his summer holidays.

The fears had already spread last night, when Elizabeth had to give up a virtual meeting of the Private Council in which the new premier, Liz Truss, would have to be sworn in as Prime Lord of the Treasury and the other ministers to be appointed to the Council.

The decision to postpone the meeting came after a busy day on Tuesday, when Elizabeth received the resigning Boris Johnson and then entrusted the job to Liz TrussIt was the first time in her 70-year reign that she did not invest a new premier at Buckingham Palace after she was advised against traveling to London.

In Tuesday’s photos the queen appeared smiling, but frail with her staff and with conspicuous bruises on the handswhich can be caused by age but also by the insertion of treatment needles.