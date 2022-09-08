The Royal Palace has communicated that the Queen’s health conditions are of concern to doctors, who have asked her to stay in Balmoral. “Inform your family about her”
LONDON – It is alarming for the health conditions of the Queen Elizabeth: “Following further evaluation this morning – says a statement from Buckingham Palace – the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that you remain under medical supervision. ‘
The sovereign is currently in Balmoral Castlein Scotland, where he is spending his summer holidays.
The fears had already spread last night, when Elizabeth had to give up a virtual meeting of the Private Council in which the new premier, Liz Truss, would have to be sworn in as Prime Lord of the Treasury and the other ministers to be appointed to the Council.
The decision to postpone the meeting came after a busy day on Tuesday, when Elizabeth received the resigning Boris Johnson and then entrusted the job to Liz TrussIt was the first time in her 70-year reign that she did not invest a new premier at Buckingham Palace after she was advised against traveling to London.
In Tuesday’s photos the queen appeared smiling, but frail with her staff and with conspicuous bruises on the handswhich can be caused by age but also by the insertion of treatment needles.
They were the first images of the sovereign after 47 days of vacation in Balmoral: there she had already given up going to mass on Sundays. Palace sources insist that the sovereign “is elderly, not sick”: and after all she is 96 years old.
But in recent weeks it has been learned that the son Carlo visited her every day, a circumstance that has been described as “very unusual”.
Charles and his wife, Camilla, who were in Birkhall, Scotland, they have already traveled to Balmoral to be at the Queen’s side
Prince William is also on his way to Balmoral Castle.
the new premiere Liz Trussin a statement, said that “my thoughts, and those of all the people of the united kingdom, are with his majesty and his family, in these hours. The whole country is deeply concerned for this news ». Even the leader of Labor, Starmer, expressed concern for the health of the Queen: “I join the hope of all in wishing her an improvement in her.”
The BBC has discontinued its normal programming, replacing it with a H24 information bulletin. The Royal Family website went haywire.
Elizabeth had contracted Covid last February: she experienced only mild symptoms, but came out “very tired and exhausted”.
She still managed to make two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June, on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee, but had to skip the rest of the ceremonies.
Article being updated …
September 8, 2022 (change September 8, 2022 | 14:22)
