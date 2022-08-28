Home Health Queen Elizabeth, concern for her health: the clues about the condition
Health

Queen Elizabeth, concern for her health: the clues about the condition

by admin
Queen Elizabeth, concern for her health: the clues about the condition

The sovereign was supposed to go to London to appoint the new premier, but the doctors advised her not to leave the summer residence

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Professional journalist since 2017, I write about economic and political news and current affairs, I have always been interested in social and sport issues. Passionate about music, I have had several experiences on the radio. After my master’s in journalism in Turin, for years I have been going up and down from Palermo, where I was born and, for now, I have returned.




She was supposed to go to London on 5 September to name Boris Johnson’s successor, but she won’t. In the United Kingdom, rumors about the health of Queen Elizabeth II are causing increasing concern. The doctors advised her not to leave Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in Scotland where the sovereign spends the summer, due to the “mobility problems” she has been suffering from for a year now. For this reason, for the first time in history, the next British Prime Minister could be appointed outside London.

You may also like

Small changes that will make you lose weight....

chemical risk alarm, such as throw away, major...

Hormonal diet: lose weight and have more energy

Masks at school, it is controversy. Hope, “No...

Nobody knows, but these 5 foods help boost...

Young Catholic invents Hidra, an innovative search engine...

Hyper-connected, wearable and sustainable: here is the new...

Psychologist bonus 2022, the questions are proceeding: how...

Apple Watch Pro may become the key item...

A bigger surprise than the iPhone 14? It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy