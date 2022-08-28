Professional journalist since 2017, I write about economic and political news and current affairs, I have always been interested in social and sport issues. Passionate about music, I have had several experiences on the radio. After my master’s in journalism in Turin, for years I have been going up and down from Palermo, where I was born and, for now, I have returned.

She was supposed to go to London on 5 September to name Boris Johnson’s successor, but she won’t. In the United Kingdom, rumors about the health of Queen Elizabeth II are causing increasing concern. The doctors advised her not to leave Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in Scotland where the sovereign spends the summer, due to the “mobility problems” she has been suffering from for a year now. For this reason, for the first time in history, the next British Prime Minister could be appointed outside London.

The indiscretions

“The queen has been advised not to travel, but obviously no one tells her what to do. She will decide. And as we saw when she made her third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Jubilee, she likes surprises, ”a source told the Sun.

It will therefore be one of the current Foreign Minister Liz Truss, the favorite according to the polls, or her opponent, the ex-Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak, in the ballot in the primaries of the “Tories”, to have to join the queen in her summer residence.

Carlo’s visits

To fuel the rumors about the precarious health of the queen concur the more frequent and unplanned visits of his son Carlo, defined for this as “unusual”.

“Charles is a very caring person – said Ingrid Seward, of Majesty Magazine -, and who else can the queen rely on now that Prince Philip is gone?”.

Previous

The indiscretions reported by the English tabloid do not speak of a deterioration in the state of health of the sovereign, but of the fact that the doctors do not want to subject her to the “discomforts of travel”, taking into account the leg problem, never specified, which has kept her away from institutional appointments since the fall of last year.

Due to her health, Elizabeth II was unable to take part in the inauguration of the parliamentary year in Westminster and the climate summit in Glasgow, replaced on both occasions by her son Charles.

Last June, the queen had to limit public appearances to a minimum for the celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee, for the 70th anniversary of the throne.



