There is alarm about the health conditions of Queen Elizabeth II. As official sources reveal, the sovereign will not be present on 5 September for the appointment of the new minister and the “kiss of the hand” ceremony, which this time will take place in Balmoral Castle. Here because.

Il Platinum Jubilee ended with the arrival of the Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The English sovereign appeared in good shape: after a fleeting greeting with her hand, it was she herself who wanted to immediately return to the palace. Immediately after the event, the historian Robert Lacey he had intervened in the controversy over the queen’s health.

Elizabeth II would have no problem grave of health. It would only be affected by some discomfort in mobility typical of those who live for many years. According to this version, reported by The Peoplethere would therefore be no need to worry that the English queen has announced her absence at Buckingham palace for the appointment of the new prime minister of the September 5th.

Queen Elizabeth, is the health alarm justified?

According to what was revealed by Vanity Fair, the queen would be in good health but would just like to avoid the inconvenience of the journey. Even all the British tabloids were quick to reassure that there is nothing to worry about if Elizabeth II will not travel up to London. It would be small inconveniences that can happen to those who have reached 96 years old.

From what we learn, Boris Johnson and the new prime minister should travel to Balmoral Castle, which is approximately 800 kilometers away from London and Buckingham Palace. In fact, in the English capital, the speech of Queen Elizabeth and the appointment of the new prime minister should have been held.

Because this time the sovereign cannot delegate to her son Carlo

Rarely in English history have rulers not held the ceremony in London. As the newspaper recalls The newspaperQueen Elizabeth only missed the appointment of Winston Churchill in 1952. This is because it was located in Heatrow for the death of his father, George VI. The possibility that the sovereign delegates the child remains out of the question Carlo.

On several occasions Elizabeth II asked her son to attend and give speeches in her place, even at the last moment. The appointment of the new minister, however, is an event of the utmost importance. If he delegated this too, it would be as if he actually already had abdicated to his throne in favor of Charles.

This is the distance between Balmoral Castle and Buckingham Palace shown on Google maps:

Queen Elizabeth said she was mortified by what is happening in Pakistan: “I am very sorry to hear of the tragic deaths and events unfolding in Pakistan due to the violent rains. My thoughts go out to all those who were harmed in this event, but also to those who are working in conditions that are impossible to save lives. The UK will be supportive with Pakistan so that there can be a speedy recovery from the current situation“.