Queen Elizabeth, 96, died today in the Scottish residence of Balmoral, where its conditions – fragile in recent times despite the iron temper – had worsened in the past few hours. The official announcement came with a note from Buckingham Palace: “Her Majesty died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral,” it reads.

In the text it is specified, with reference to Charles and Camilla, that “the King and Queen consort will remain in Balmoral tonight and will return to London tomorrow”. The BBC followed the announcement by a moment of silence and the sound of the hymn God Save the Queen.

The new ruler of the United Kingdom will be known as King Charles III. Clarence House confirmed this after British Prime Minister Liz Truss named him in her address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The death of my beloved mother is a moment of great sadness for me and for all the members of my family “: these are the first words of Charles who became king, with the name of Charles III.” I know that his death will be deeply felt throughout the country, the kingdom, the Commonwealth and by countless people in the world “, he added.” It is comforting to be aware of the affection and respect felt for the queen “.

The death of Queen Elizabeth “it is a shock to the nation and to the whole world“So British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the nation from Downing Street.

Britain must unite to support and offer “loyalty and devotion” to King Charles III. Truss called the new ruler speaking to the nation from Downing Street, concluding his speech with the phrase “God Save The King”.

The sovereign, who showed herself in public standing but fragile two days ago in the Scottish residence of Balmoral for the handover to the head of the British government between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, premier number 15 of her 70 years of reignshe had already been forced to give up a virtual meeting yesterday.

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, expresses deep condolences for the disappearance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth, a note reads, has been “the absolute protagonist of world history in the last seventy years”. To the Royal Family, to the Governments and to all citizens of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth countries, our deepest condolences.

INTERRUPTED CHANGE OF THE GUARD – After news of the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who is in the royal residence in Scotland at Balmoral, the customary changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was interrupted. This is indicated by a sign in front of the royal palace in London that reads: “No changing of the guard today”, as evidenced by an image spread by the British media.

WEB IN TILT – Confirming the attention of the whole world on what is happening at Balmoral the royal family’s website went haywire after news of a deteriorating health for the queen broke out Elizabeth. An error message appeared on the monitors saying: “Gateway time-out”.

BBC CHANGES THE PROGRAM – At the news of the growing concerns of doctors for the health of Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC has interrupted the programming of its first channel to broadcast continuous updates on the sovereign.