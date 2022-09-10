Home Health Queen Elizabeth, the indiscretions on the causes of death and the unknown of the place of burial
Queen Elizabeth, the indiscretions on the causes of death and the unknown of the place of burial

The traumas reported following a fall would have been the cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

To reveal it is The messenger, which cites sources close to the Royal House. “After the accident, probably caused by the sovereign’s motor difficulties, – reads the newspaper, – the doctors who assisted her at any time of the day immediately understood that the situation was very serious, to the point of advising against a transfer to the hospital. . The news was leaked gradually, first announcing Elizabeth’s withdrawal from giving a lecture on Zoom with her Private Council and then admitting that the medical staff were ‘worried’ about her health. ” And while they try to understand the causes of death, between rumors and the backstage of the building, the rigid funeral protocol proceeds that will culminate with her burial. There are two eligible places where Elizabeth will be able to rest in peace.

