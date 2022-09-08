Now at the age of 96 and 70 years of reign, Elizabeth II is one of the longest-lived queens in history. For this reason, one wonders what diet she follows to keep herself so healthy.

Queen Elizabeth appears to be following a fixed eating routine and very stiff. In fact, despite the fact that she is very fond of traditional English cuisine and typical dishes of her country, the Queen has a fixed meal plan which includes pre-established menus written in French.

This diet is quite simple and includes all the food components that are essential for the well-being of the body. Furthermore, these menus have been specially designed for you. It seems that the monarch’s personal chef submits them every day three proposals per meal to choose from according to his wishes.

The three main meals of the Queen

Despite some banned foods in royal cuisine such as garlic and onion or raw meat, Her Majesty’s diet is very varied. Indeed, this is it specially designed for your health and his psychophysical well-being. Let’s take a closer look at its three main meals:

Breakfast

It seems that Elizabeth II’s day starts quite early in the morning. At 7.30 she is served morning tea with biscuits, directly in the bedroom. The tea is strictly Earl Gray, a black tea with the typical aroma of bergamot.

After the typical morning ablutions, the Queen is ready for the actual breakfast which takes place in her private dining room at 8.30 sharp. This generally provides cereals and fresh fruit. Sometimes Elizabeth II opts instead for toast with jam or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and truffles.

Lunch

Before lunch, Her Majesty is enjoying an excellent Gin and Dubonnet based aperitif with ice and lemon. Lunch is simple and light, usually based on fish and vegetables or grilled chicken breast.

Cena

Dinner is the most varied meal in Queen Elizabeth’s diet. It seems in fact that in addition to often consume fish and vegetables, His Majesty often indulges in red meat and game. In her diet, carbohydrates, which are among the forbidden foods for royalty, never appear. In addition, every evening the queen allows herself a piccolo dessert.

An unmissable appointment: afternoon tea

The inevitable afternoon tea is added to the main meals. The drink is almost always accompanied by one special cakemuch loved by the Queen, based on chocolate biscuits.

In addition, there is no shortage of typical finger sandwiches that accompany tea such as those with tuna and cucumber or ham and mustard. These are served strictly without crust.