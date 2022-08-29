News Queen Elizabeth health: everyone is very worried about what is happening to the monarch. An event planned for these days does nothing but increase the apprehension for what are the conditions of her.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Queen Elizabeth, health has become increasingly precarious. For some years the 96-year-old sovereign has resided with stability at Windsor Castle, in order to find a more peaceful environment. There the beloved regent of the English crown lives in the green, far away from chaotic London.

And the monarch has reduced official commitments to a minimum, delegating everything to Carlo and Camilla and to William and Kate. Only in some rare circumstances did the doctors give the green light to be present. For health reasons, Queen Elizabeth must in fact observe the most absolute rest.

But now for Queen Elizabeth health and general state of form would have suffered a deterioration, unfortunately. For some time now she has also had to reduce the frequency with which to take walks. When she is forced to move out of necessity, she most of the time she does it in a wheelchair. And now there is a signal that has made the whole of the UK very apprehensive.

Health Queen Elizabeth, all subjects are apprehensive: the big change

For several weeks, Boris Johnson’s decision to step down as prime minister has been known. And when a new premier is appointed, Queen Elizabeth herself presides over a formal proclamation ceremony. Which in fact will also happen in these days, but not in the usual locations in London, but elsewhere.

To succeed Boris Johnson should be the current foreign minister of the outgoing government, Liz Truss. And it will be she who will join the queen, who is currently not at Windsor Castle but at Balmoral Castle. This is the residence in Scotland where Elizabeth usually takes several weeks of summer holidays each year.

It has never happened that it was the prime minister in charge of going to the sovereign. And this says a lot about what are the current strengths of the latter. The appointment of the Truss is scheduled for September 6, 2022. Meanwhile, it has been reported for weeks that Prince Charles visits his elderly mother every morning, something that has been happening steadily both at Windsor Castle and since the Queen has been in Balmoral.