Queen Letizia’s Alleged Perricone Diet: The Prohibited Foods and Recommended Alternatives

Ever since rumors surfaced about Queen Letizia’s alleged following of the Perricone diet, we’ve been delving into this type of healthy eating. It is evident that, despite her busy schedule, Queen Letizia always finds time to take care of herself. She loves to follow a routine in which physical exercise and diet play a fundamental role. In her quest to achieve this, there are certain foods that she would choose not to eat.

Before sharing with you the foods that Queen Letizia would avoid, it is important to remember what the Perricone diet that she supposedly follows consists of. This diet was created by the dermatologist Nicholas Perricone who, after years of research, concluded that inflammation not only causes serious diseases, but also contributes to skin aging, the formation of stretch marks, and the appearance of wrinkles. From this premise, Perricone developed an anti-aging diet that helps counteract the negative effects and maintain beautiful and rejuvenated skin.

What are the prohibited foods in the Perricone Diet?

The Perricone diet includes a wide variety of foods, with special emphasis on those rich in antioxidants and high-quality protein. However, it is not enough to know the most outstanding foods of this diet. To follow it correctly, it is important to take into account which ones are recommended to avoid. Pay attention! Because some of these foods, which we might think are common in a healthy diet, are on the prohibited list.

The Perricone diet excludes fruits such as orange, watermelon, and banana, as well as vegetables like carrot and potato. These foods are prohibited due to their properties, sugar content, carbohydrates, or high caloric content, which can contribute to skin aging, weight gain, and inflammation that is sought to be avoided with this diet that Queen Letizia supposedly follows in her daily routine.

What to eat on the Perricone Diet?

“Eat well and eat frequently” is the pillar on which this diet is based. This dietary pattern includes three main meals and two snacks a day. These are the most recommended foods in the Perricone diet:

– Organic eggs from free-range chickens

– Red fruits

– Melon

– Oat flakes

– Kiwi

– Salmon

– Turkey breast

– Lettuce or green sprouts

– Extra virgin olive oil

– Lemon

– Apple

– Pear

– Natural yogurt

– Nuts

– Seeds

– Green vegetables

– Mineral water

– Green or black tea

How to follow the Perricone Diet?

The Perricone diet offers two options: a 3-day eating plan or a 28-day eating plan.

3-day method: A pre-established meal plan must be followed that cannot be changed. It is recommended to do it during a weekend when you have peace and relaxation. The main element of this diet is salmon, which should be consumed twice a day. As stated on the Perricone Diet website: “Salmon, especially wild salmon, is highly beneficial for the skin, as it contains DMAE, astaxanthin, and essential fatty acids that improve skin luminosity, firmness, and appearance.”

28-day plan: The main objective is to eliminate foods that cause inflammation and weight gain, such as pastries, sausages, and sweets, in addition to limiting the consumption of carbohydrates. Salmon is once again the star food on the menus, but if you don’t like it, you can opt for tofu or poultry. This diet also includes eggs, low-sugar fruits (such as cantaloupe, berries, and apples), green leafy vegetables, and healthy fats, such as olive oil. It is not recommended to follow this diet for a prolonged period due to the possible nutritional deficiencies that it can cause.

