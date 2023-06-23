Queen’s, Musetti eliminated in the quarterfinals: Rune-De Minaur the semifinal

A great sin: Lorenzo Musetti surrenders in the quarterfinals of Queen’s against Holger Rune, who will face De Minaur (victorious in 3 sets against Mannarino) in the semifinals. The blue, for the first time in the pro circuit against one of the best players in the world, starts well but suffers the return of the Dane, who takes home the match 6-4 7-5.

The matchAfter two easy games for the server, in the third game Lorenzo takes a risk but cancels two break points. Then he is very good at finding the draw: in the only opportunity to snatch the serve from the Dane, Musetti throws a great reply that causes Rune to wrap around the net. It’s the step that leads to 3-1 for a break that seems to direct the game and instead the opposite happens. Down 2-4, Holger brings out all his grit and talent from him, getting a run of 18 points to 8 that are worth 4 consecutive games and 6-4 success in the first set. In the second part we proceed on serve until the tenth game, with Lorenzo serving very well and never allowing break points. There Musetti has two set points, with Rune canceling everything with an ace and a slap on the fly, clinging to his strength to go up 5-5. It is the game that causes Lorenzo to fall, who in the next game leaves the serve to an indomitable Rune who starts with a backward smash and ends thanks to a backhand in the middle of the blue’s net, finding the break at 0. The 12th game it opens with two points in a row from Musetti, but Rune reacts again and after the advantage takes home the match 6-4 7-5.