Quelli col J Factor

Quelli col J Factor

“J Factor” is now in its third edition, a project by Janssen and the Digital World Foundation to raise awareness among high school students throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of responsible behavior for well-being and health. Involved 26 thousand students. The teams of very young creatives who created podcasts, videos, graphics and story telling received awards. A research on over 400 students analyzed the degree of awareness of young people about Pnrr and its surroundings

