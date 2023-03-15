Quentin Tarantino he is preparing the ground for what will be his final work. The legendary director of Pulp Fiction, Hyenas, Django Unchained e Once upon a time in Hollywood it would in fact be taking decisive steps forward towards what it will be his tenth film.

According to some sources, Tarantino would have by now given the finishing touches to the script and would be ready to start shooting the film by next fall. Although the strictest secrecy is still in force on the details, what should be the title of the film has emerged, that is The Movie Critic. In addition to the title, the very first details on the story also emerged. It appears that this one will be set in Los Angeles in the late 70’s and should have a female lead at its core.

The story is very likely to focus on the figure of Pauline Kael, one of the most important and influential film critics of all time. Kael, who passed away in 2001, was a multifaceted professional having also published essays and novels. Known in her circles for her stormy dealings with editors and directors, in the late 1970s she took a position as a consultant for Paramount, a position she accepted at the behest of actor Warren Beatty.

Quentin Tarantino for his part has never hidden his admiration for Kael. Also the timing of his critical note adventure in Paramount seem coincide perfectly with the times and places mentioned in the script of The Movie Critican element that would make Paulina Kael the number one suspect as a protagonist.

Tarantino has always maintained that he wants to direct 10 films. At the moment the legendary director and screenwriter is stuck at nine (recital Kill Bill as a single film) and just this month he will turn 60, the age at which he has always declared his intention to retire. The director’s new project at the moment does not seem to have a studio behind it yet, however it could be already acquired in the next few hours. The favorite at the moment seems to be Sony Pictures, which had already distributed Once upon a time in Hollywood in 2019.

We just have to wait for more news on what promises to be one of the most anticipated projects of the coming months.

