What do red onion, capers and radicchio have in common? Each of us knows that they are vegetables, of course, but few perhaps know that they all contain copious amounts of quercetin.

Quercetin has, as we shall see, remarkable anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties and is practically free of harmful side effects for humans.

It can be modified with relative ease to develop an even more powerful synthesis molecule, thanks to its small size and the particular functional groups present in its chemical structure.

It has another non-negligible advantage: since it cannot be patented, anyone can use it as a starting point for new research.

What is that?

Quercetin is a flavonoid produced by the metabolism of some plants (horse chestnut, hawthorn, chamomile) but is also found in vegetables and fruit. It is used in the treatment of metabolic and inflammatory disorders and the main activity attributed to it is the antioxidant one. Helps to reduce the formation of free radicals and pro-inflammatory substances. It is attributed vasoactive properties as it would increase the resistance of the capillaries.

Several studies show that quercetin has the following properties:

anti-inflammatory

antiestrogenica

reduction of endometrial tissue formation

of cardiovascular protection

immunomodulatoria

antiatherosclerotic by inhibiting LDL oxidation and consequent arterial endothelial damage

gastroprotective

antiviral (we will talk about it shortly in relation to Covid-19).

Quercetin is absorbed in the intestine and its metabolites are distributed from the liver to the various tissues of the body; in plasma it is bound to albumin. The availability of quercetin taken orally is uncertain; it seems that it is better assimilated by the intestine when taken together with fats such as medium-chain triglycerides. For this reason it is important that any quercetin supplements contain lipid substances and that they are taken on a full stomach. Equally important, as well as obvious, is the consumption of vegetables and fruit. Finally, in addition to the plants mentioned above, it should be remembered that quercetin is present in cocoa, green tea and citrus fruits.

The antiviral property

And we come to the encouraging studies on the possible use of quercetin as an adjunct in the treatment of Covid-19.

In September 2020, the CNR published a press release to disclose the discovery of an international study in which the Institute of Nanotechnology of the national research body had participated: “Quercetin, a molecule of natural origin, acts as a specific inhibitor for the virus responsible for Covid-19, showing a destabilizing effect on 3CLpro, one of the fundamental proteins for the replication of the virus…”.

The result is the outcome of the research work conducted by Bruno Rizzuti of the Nanotechnology Institute of the National Research Council (Cnr-Nanotec) of Cosenza with a group of researchers from Madrid and Zaragoza and was published in the prestigious journal International Journal of Biological Macromolecules.

Let’s move to Spain and listen to the doctor Olga Abianof the University of Zaragoza and first author of the publication: “ In a first phase of work, the sensitivity of this protein to various temperature and pH conditions was studied with various experimental techniques: an important result because many groups are working on 3CLpro as a possible pharmacological target, by virtue of the fact that it is strongly preserved in all types of coronaviruses “.

Furthermore: “ The most interesting part of this work is the experimental screening performed on 150 compounds, thanks to which quercetin was identified as an active molecule on 3 Clpro “, concluded Adrian Velazquez-Campoy of the University of Zaragoza, who led the research team and has already worked on the search for protein inhibitor drugs for the original SARS virus that caused the 2003 outbreak, “Quercetin reduces the enzymatic activity of 3 Clpro thanks to its destabilizing effect on the protein … ”.

The news was picked up by many newspapers including the news agency beraking latest news: “Covid, a natural compound kills it: CNR discovery”.

As they say in these cases “If they are roses, they will bloom”.