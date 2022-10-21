Home Health Question by the minority on the use of the municipal gymnasium
Health

Question by the minority on the use of the municipal gymnasium

by admin
Question by the minority on the use of the municipal gymnasium

LOMBARDORE – We will also talk about the gym, and its use (or not use, depending on how you want to see it) during the next City Council. We will talk about the gym thanks to a question sent to the Mayor Rocco Barbetta by the opposition group “Lista Bili – Experience – Innovation”.

“With this question – explains Councilor Matteo Papagni – we want to know the real reasons why the pupils of the“ Bertolotti ”primary school cannot use the nearby municipal gym as it happened in the past school years, before the Covid pandemic”. The little students of the school, in fact, spent the hours of physical education right in the gym, in a warm, safe and suitable place for carrying out the activity. “Now the health emergency phase has ended with the return to normality, not only in the school environment but more generally with the resumption of the various initiatives and events taking place in the territories – he continues – And given the approach of the winter season, we believe it is a duty that our students can take advantage of a suitable structure to carry out the subject of physical education, as foreseen by the ministerial school program ».

At the moment, in fact, given the extremely hot autumn and the decidedly mild climate, pupils can use the basketball court attached to the school for lessons, but when the winter makes itself felt, and the temperatures will plummet, too. that option will be difficult to implement. “We therefore trust in an intervention by the Mayor, so that this disservice can be resolved as soon as possible, to the benefit of the young Lombard students,” concludes Papagni.

You may also like

Medicine test 2022: the third scrolling of the...

Day of deafblindness, let’s not leave patients alone

10 thousand steps a day? Less is enough...

Nobel Prize Allison: “By working on the immune...

Female cancers, precision medicine on the side of...

Stress, from stem cells a natural solution. Here...

«Cases increase in adulthood. Here are the symptoms...

We take too many drugs, we begin to...

Air rescue, OMCeO: “The future passes from the...

Breast cancer, Tai’s asymmetry

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy