LOMBARDORE – We will also talk about the gym, and its use (or not use, depending on how you want to see it) during the next City Council. We will talk about the gym thanks to a question sent to the Mayor Rocco Barbetta by the opposition group “Lista Bili – Experience – Innovation”.

“With this question – explains Councilor Matteo Papagni – we want to know the real reasons why the pupils of the“ Bertolotti ”primary school cannot use the nearby municipal gym as it happened in the past school years, before the Covid pandemic”. The little students of the school, in fact, spent the hours of physical education right in the gym, in a warm, safe and suitable place for carrying out the activity. “Now the health emergency phase has ended with the return to normality, not only in the school environment but more generally with the resumption of the various initiatives and events taking place in the territories – he continues – And given the approach of the winter season, we believe it is a duty that our students can take advantage of a suitable structure to carry out the subject of physical education, as foreseen by the ministerial school program ».

At the moment, in fact, given the extremely hot autumn and the decidedly mild climate, pupils can use the basketball court attached to the school for lessons, but when the winter makes itself felt, and the temperatures will plummet, too. that option will be difficult to implement. “We therefore trust in an intervention by the Mayor, so that this disservice can be resolved as soon as possible, to the benefit of the young Lombard students,” concludes Papagni.