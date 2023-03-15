Question on the Giglio Campese gym: the Mayor answers

Municipality of Isola del Giglio

Mayor

Dear Group “Progetto Giglio”

c.a.: Minority Municipal Councilors

Guido Cossu and Armando Schiaffino

and, pc: Al Prefect of Grosseto

Dr. Paola Bernardino

Object: Contract for the construction of a multipurpose gymnasium. Addendum of 21 October 2008 rep. 267 to the contract Rep. n. 232 of 14 February 2003. Written answer to question .

The questioning minority raises a few questions about the Giglio Campese Gymnasium, a work which, begun in Giglio Porto by the Landini Administration in 2003, was then inexplicably relocated to Giglio Campese, near the “G. Mibelli” soccer field.

As far as the decision to relocate the facility to Campese is concerned, we have argued several times that we never shared this choice, because the sports facility was designed for students of the Porto secondary school, together with the idea of ​​using the internal spaces of the gym as an ideal site for the events of the Teatro dell’Isola and also for other opportunities.

The initial location represented a good location due to its proximity to the school and to avoid underutilization of the structure with the risk of transforming it into a “cathedral in the desert”, not very useful because it was too far from the most populated centres.

The Administration, albeit late with the resumption of work on the gymnasium, confirms what was agreed in the 2019 Electoral Program where the intention to conclude the work is clearly stated. Work that, before the end of the mandate will be made safe and subsequently will be destined for a “multipurpose” use with purposes related not only to sport but also to health.

Going into the substance of the question in question, the following answers are provided:

if the municipal administration, in self-defense, has unilaterally terminated the contract with the contractor at the time, as governed by the general legislation on public works, or make known the reasons why it has not done so ; if the contractor has been declared bankrupt, given the long period of work stoppage; if, in the affirmative case, the contract was terminated, at the same time arranging the necessary for the tender procedure with which to entrust the work to be completed to a new company, or to disclose the reasons for the non-compliance;

with regard to points 1, 2 and 3, we inform you that the company COMAGEI Srl is in the status of an “ACTIVE – IN BANKRUPTCY” company and therefore no longer represents the contractor company; the answer to the questions posed requires, among other things, a reconstruction of the entire file relating to all the deeds that concerned the contract, given that the same dates back to 2003 and that over time there have been events and measures that they must be examined for the identification of feasible initiatives, before the Administration can proceed with the resumption of work; hence the reason for the assignment of the specific legal support service to the RUP;

as soon as the state of consistency of the works, in progress, becomes clear, the Administration will proceed to launch a new tender to entrust the works to be completed; the designer/construction manager is working to achieve this goal;

if the Municipal Administration has complied with the content of resolution no. 3/2021, of the Lombard section of the Court of Auditors, which highlights that public administrations must carry out their functions with their own organization and with their own personnel, using external personnel only in exceptional cases and within the limits established by law;

with regard to the question posed in point 4, it is noted that the current commitment of the personnel of the Organization is well known, its reduced number, the absence of specialization on the specific issues that arise in the present case also with regard to the initiatives to be undertaken, as well as the significant workload that the offices are currently facing both for the proceedings in progress and for following up on some PNRR projects including the substantial “Green Islands Programme”;

if the Municipal Administration respects and has complied with the provisions of the 2005 Finance Law which, in article 1, paragraph 11, provides for the obligation to transmit to the Court of Auditors all the deeds of assignment of study, research and consultancy assignments attributed to subjects outside the public administration.

with regard to the question posed in point 5, it should be noted that the assignment in question is governed by art. 31, paragraph 11, of Legislative Decree 50 of 2016 (as a service pursuant to the Public Contracts Code) and that in any case the amount in question is less than the threshold of € 5,000.

This was due out of official duty.

MAYOR

Sergio Ortelli