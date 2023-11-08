Questioning the Legitimacy of Medical Discourse: Examining Three Novels

literature can provide compelling commentary on the conventional view of medicine, as seen in recent novels from independent publishers. Three thought-provoking novels by different authors – Life Sciences by Joy Sorman, History of the Current Illness by Anna DeForest, and On the Natural by Mónica Muller – challenge the legitimacy of medical discourse through fiction. These novels aim to scrutinize established truths and authoritative words that are often used in the field of medicine, presenting a critical look at the practice and its impact on individuals.

In History of the Current Illness, Anna DeForest, a neurologist and writer, explores the deficiencies of medical discourse and raises significant questions about the way doctors communicate with empathy and sensitivity. The novel offers an intriguing blend of autobiographical elements and fictional storytelling, shedding light on the emotional and moral dilemmas experienced by medical professionals.

Similarly, Mónica Muller’s On the Natural narrates a compelling account of her mother’s decision to transform the family’s diet to a naturopathic regimen. The book addresses broader social issues surrounding attitudes towards natural health and the imposition of standardized notions of what is considered healthy. Muller also delves into the historical foundation of medical discourse, questioning its credibility over time and its influence on public opinion.

This intriguing exploration of medical narratives also extends to Joy Sorman’s Life Sciences, where the protagonist, a 17-year-old Parisian girl, grapples with a family curse that has plagued her lineage for generations. Sorman skillfully intertwines themes of illness, inheritance, and feminism, inviting readers to ponder the complex interplay between scientific justification and traditional beliefs.

The emergence of these novels offers a fresh perspective on the entrenched medical discourse, prompting readers to contemplate its historical origins and cultural intricacies. As they challenge the status quo, these authors are engaged in a dialogue that invites critical examination of established medical narratives and their impact on society.

Through the lens of fiction, these authors illuminate the multifaceted aspects of medicine, offering an intriguing alternative to the dominant discourse. By questioning its legitimacy and authority, these novels inspire readers to reconsider the prevailing medical narratives and write them into a complex literary narrative.

