Questions and answers about the electronic prescription (e-prescription)

How does the e-prescription work?

The electronic prescription (e-prescription) is created digitally by a doctor, signed and stored in the doctor’s office on a central system (e-prescription specialist service). Patients can then redeem it in a pharmacy. For this they currently need the e-prescription app or a paper printout – in future the electronic health card will also be sufficient. To call up the prescription, the pharmacy uses the e-prescription specialist service. The paper printout is not the recipe.

How can I redeem my e-prescription?

Insured persons can decide for themselves how to redeem their e-prescription. You have three options: with the e-prescription app, with a paper printout or, from July 1st, with your electronic health card (eGK).

What will change on July 1st?

From July 1st, patients can redeem their e-prescriptions by inserting the electronic health card (eGK) in the pharmacy. No PIN is necessary.

Because the pharmacies have to change their systems for this, not all of them will probably be able to offer this option at the start. By the end of July, however, this should be possible in 8 out of 10 pharmacies. They can already accept e-prescriptions nationwide as a printout or by using the app.

How does redeeming the electronic health card work?

It can be redeemed by simply inserting the eGK into the card reader. The pharmacist can call up and redeem prescriptions from the insured person in the e-prescription specialist service. No PIN is required for use.

How does redeeming with the e-prescription app work?

Insured persons need an NFC-enabled eGK and a PIN to register in the app. E-prescriptions can then be digitally assigned to a pharmacy using the app or presented to a pharmacy (with the prescription code). Some health insurance companies also allow alternative authentication methods to use eGK and PIN. In the future it will also be possible to redeem e-prescriptions without registering via the e-prescription app.

How does redeeming by paper printout work?

Insured persons can also request a paper printout to use the e-prescription in the doctor’s office. Instead of a pink prescription, patients then receive a paper printout with a prescription code. By scanning this code in the pharmacy, the drug can be dispensed.

Does my doctor have to issue e-prescriptions?

Most practices are already technically equipped and can issue e-prescriptions. Doctors are encouraged to use e-prescriptions more often. Mandatory use will be introduced from 2024.

Can all pharmacies redeem e-prescriptions?

Pharmacies have been able to redeem e-prescriptions throughout Germany since September 1, 2022. The redemption by means of eGK will be gradually introduced from July 1st.

Which medicines can be issued as an e-prescription?

At the beginning, the e-prescription only includes prescriptions for pharmaceuticals that are only sold in pharmacies. Other types of prescription will follow according to a phased model.

Can e-prescriptions also be redeemed in online pharmacies?

E-prescriptions can be redeemed in all pharmacies, including online pharmacies.

Can I redeem e-prescriptions for my relatives with the electronic health card?

Yes. As before, representatives can redeem prescriptions – for this they need the eGK of the person concerned.

Are e-prescriptions safe?

Yes. Redemption via a card is practiced very successfully in Austria, for example. The security architecture of the e-prescription was developed together with experts and is continuously reviewed. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information were closely involved.

Is the e-prescription saved on the eGK?

No. The eGK only serves as a key to enable the pharmacist to access the e-prescription specialist service. All recipes are stored there.

What happens if I lose my eGK?

Since the e-prescriptions can be called up with the eGK without entering a PIN, you should have your card blocked by your health insurance company as soon as possible in the event of loss.

