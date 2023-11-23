Quick and cheap DIY ideas

An Advent wreath with glass is a quick and inexpensive option for Advent. And the best thing: everyone can make it themselves. We show lots of nice ideas.

It’s almost that time again: on December 3rd we’ll be celebrating the first Advent this year! If you don’t have an Advent wreath yet, but would like one, then let these alternatives to the classic inspire you. You can use any glass for this – from mason jars to lanterns to stylish glass bottles, everything is allowed.

How to make an original Advent wreath with glass

Foto: Shutterstock / PV productions

Look around your cabinets and find some glass items that you can use. You will need four identical containers or one larger that will fit all the candles. Let’s take a look at some ideas that are easy to make and for which slightly different Advent decorations are perfect.

Also interesting: Make your own Advent wreath: ideas for the classic and cool alternatives for Christmas 2023

DIY quick Advent wreath with bottles

Photo: Shutterstock / Maren Winter

Glass bottles are ideal for a modern and unusual Advent wreath. They can be big or small, the same or different. If you don’t have any available, they can be found cheaply at craft stores.

You need four bottles and four candles – one for each Advent. Tapered candles and tapered candles are best because they fit well in the glasses. If the neck of the bottle is too small, you can carve the bottom of the candles with a knife to make it fit.

Foto: Shutterstock / Zoia Kostina

You should remove any stickers from the bottles and clean them thoroughly. Then you can fill them. Natural materials, small beads or scattered decorations that fit through the neck of the bottle are suitable. Bottles filled with coniferous branches or berries look very beautiful. But what exactly you use is up to you. You can also paint the bottles any way you like, for example with special glass paint. The possibilities are endless.

If you are happy with the design of your Advent candle holders, find an interesting base for the bottles, such as a tray or wooden disc, and arrange the bottles on it. Put the candles in the bottles and the Advent decoration is ready.

Photo: Shutterstock / Natalia Greeske

For a last-minute idea that doesn’t require any special skills, you can bring the bottles together and tie them with a pretty, Christmas-themed bow. To make the Advent decorations look more festive, use colored candles, for example in classic red or green. Match the color of the bow for a consistent look.

Arrange Advent candles in a glass bowl

Foto: Shutterstock / Oksana_Schmidt

Larger glass vessels are a nice choice for original Advent arrangements. You can also design the Advent wreath in such a container. Fill the glass bowl with a material that you can stick the candles in, for example potting soil, moss, sand, etc. Then stick the candles in the middle and decorate as you wish. Classic Christmas decorations like snowberries and bows are always good. For a long-lasting decoration, it is better to use artificial branches. They look almost identical to the real ones and are used every year.

Tealight holder Advent wreath with glass

Foto: Shutterstock / diamant24

Admittedly, this is one of the simplest and at the same time most beautiful variants that there is. You can make an absolutely adorable Advent wreath with tea lights in pretty little glasses. And all of this without much effort or effort. This is how it works:

First wash four identical glass lanterns and let them dry. Remove any candle residue. Make the signs for the numbers 1 to 4. You can use paper, cardboard, wood, foam rubber, clay or whatever you like. Punch a hole in each tag and attach a small hanger. Tie a loop of jute twine or other ribbon around each jar and hang the signs. Place the glasses on a wooden board or tray and place a tea light in each glass. Simple, quick and above all – cheap!

Foto: Shutterstock / Gena Melendrez

And how about making this simple hanging Advent wreath? For this purpose you need small preserving jars instead of lanterns because they can be tied under the thread. For hanging, you can use jute twine for a rustic look. Decorate the glasses as you wish: you can quickly give them a Christmas flair with stickers, for example.

Nice ideas with mason jars

Photo: Shutterstock / Maya Kruchankova

Mason jars are a cheap and original idea as candle holders for Advent candles. Fill them with natural materials such as cones, acorns, walnuts and pine branches to recreate the classic Advent wreath. Nature’s treasures will therefore play a double role – they decorate the glasses and at the same time keep the candles in place.

Foto: Shutterstock / 2M media

Classic pillar candles can also be used for an Advent wreath with glass. However, you need slightly larger mason jars, for example for pickles etc. The same applies here: first wash the jars thoroughly and then decorate them. The Advent wreath can then be arranged on a plate and decorated with Christmas balls, cones and other decorations. The advantages of an Advent decoration without greens are clear: it doesn’t dry out and can be reused next year.

Share this: Facebook

X

