Quick and easy summer dessert recipe!

A no-bake cake from the fridge is just perfect for summer when it’s too hot to bake. All you need is a little space. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Today we’re going to combine two of our favorite treats and treat ourselves to a creamy no-bake Oreo cheesecake! Crispy base, a creamy filling and all prepared in less than 30 minutes – this is probably the ultimate summer dessert to spoil your loved ones with culinary delights. What are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!

No-Bake Oreo Cheesecake

After making chocolate cheesecake with raspberries, we’re craving something a little more chocolatey. The only challenge with our no-bake Oreo cheesecake recipe is sticking to one slice. The cake tastes divine and is ideal when we don’t feel like baking but still want to serve our loved ones a delicious cake.

Ingredients

Boden:

  • 24 Oreo Biscuits
  • 70 Gramm Butter

Cheesecake filling:

  • 455 grams cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 120 grams of powdered sugar
  • 480 grams of whipped cream
  • 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
  • 20 Oreo Biscuits

Topping:

  • 150 grams of whipped cream
  • 12 Mini-Oreos

preparation

  • For the base, put the Oreo cookies in the blender and crumble finely.
  • Melt the butter in the microwave and mix well with the Oreos.
  • Line a 22 cm springform pan with baking paper and press the mixture firmly into it. Place in the fridge while you prepare the cheesecake filling.
  • For the filling, beat cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer for 1-2 minutes until creamy.
  • Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until smooth.
  • Put the heavy cream in a separate bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 4-5 minutes until stiff.
  • Carefully fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and mix well.
  • Chop the Oreo biscuits and add them.
  • Spread the filling evenly over the base.
  • Whip the whipped cream for the topping and decorate the Oreo cheesecake with it.
  • Decorate with mini Oreos and your no-bake Oreo cheesecake is ready!
Refine the no-bake cake

no bake oreo cheesecake recipe no bake cake from the fridge

The great thing about our no-bake Oreo cheesecake? The recipe is super variable and can be wonderfully adapted to every taste. Here are a few ideas on how to dress up the no-bake cake.

  • Add some fresh berries to the filling for a fruity touch.
  • Or why not spice up the Oreo cheesecake with Baileys?
  • To make the Oreo cheesecake vegan, substitute coconut oil for the butter and use plant-based cream and vegan cream cheese for the filling.

