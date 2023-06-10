Quick and easy summer dessert recipe!

A no-bake cake from the fridge is just perfect for summer when it’s too hot to bake. All you need is a little space. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Today we’re going to combine two of our favorite treats and treat ourselves to a creamy no-bake Oreo cheesecake! Crispy base, a creamy filling and all prepared in less than 30 minutes – this is probably the ultimate summer dessert to spoil your loved ones with culinary delights. What are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!

No-Bake Oreo Cheesecake

After making chocolate cheesecake with raspberries, we’re craving something a little more chocolatey. The only challenge with our no-bake Oreo cheesecake recipe is sticking to one slice. The cake tastes divine and is ideal when we don’t feel like baking but still want to serve our loved ones a delicious cake.

Ingredients

Boden:

24 Oreo Biscuits

70 Gramm Butter

Cheesecake filling:

455 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

120 grams of powdered sugar

480 grams of whipped cream

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

20 Oreo Biscuits

Topping:

150 grams of whipped cream

12 Mini-Oreos

preparation

For the base, put the Oreo cookies in the blender and crumble finely.

Melt the butter in the microwave and mix well with the Oreos.

Line a 22 cm springform pan with baking paper and press the mixture firmly into it. Place in the fridge while you prepare the cheesecake filling.

For the filling, beat cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer for 1-2 minutes until creamy.

Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until smooth.

Put the heavy cream in a separate bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 4-5 minutes until stiff.

Carefully fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and mix well.

Chop the Oreo biscuits and add them.

Spread the filling evenly over the base.

Whip the whipped cream for the topping and decorate the Oreo cheesecake with it.

Decorate with mini Oreos and your no-bake Oreo cheesecake is ready!

Refine the no-bake cake

The great thing about our no-bake Oreo cheesecake? The recipe is super variable and can be wonderfully adapted to every taste. Here are a few ideas on how to dress up the no-bake cake.