Quick and irresistible gravy, I’ll reveal the secret ingredient that will drive everyone crazy

If you are looking for a quick and easy way to prepare a delicious gravy that will conquer the hearts of all lovers of good food, we are here to reveal our secret: the magical ingredient that will transform your sauce!

By adding a small amount of this ingredient to your sauce, you will obtain an irresistible creaminess and flavour. Read on to find out how to use this secret in the process and enjoy a quick and delicious gravy that will leave everyone speechless.

The secret ingredient for a delicious quick sauce

We’re talking about butter, which has always been considered one of the most versatile and loved ingredients in the kitchen. Its creamy texture and rich flavor give a special touch to any dish. Adding butter to gravy is one trick simple but effective to obtain an incomparable consistency and goodness. Find out how to use it to elevate your gravy to a new level of tastiness.

The ingredients for a quick and irresistible sauce

1 onion, finely chopped 2 cloves of garlic, minced 400 g of tomato puree 1 teaspoon of sugar Salt and pepper to taste 2 tablespoons of butter 20 g of diced butter

Procedure

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and saute until golden and fragrant. Add the tomato puree to the pot and mix well. Also add the teaspoon of sugar to balance the acidity of the tomato. Adjust the salt and pepper according to your personal taste. Let the gravy cook over medium-low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Halfway through cooking, add the cubed butter to the gravy. The butter will melt gently, giving the gravy an irresistible creaminess and rich flavor. Continue cooking the gravy until it reaches your desired consistency and the flavors have blended deliciously.

Now you can season your first courses with this delicious tomato sauce.

