Quick breakfast: puff pastry waffles with a hearty filling

Do you fancy waffles, but the batter doesn’t always work out? Then I have a trick for you. Instead of mixing the dough yourself, try it out with ready-made puff pastry. This saves time and effort and the puff pastry waffles turn out really tasty and crispy.

Waffles are my favorite weekend breakfast. I don’t care if it’s sweet or savory – I enjoy both equally. Do you feel the same way? Then I have a real treat for you. This recipe for savory puff pastry waffles is super quick and easy and you can vary the filling as you wish.

Hearty puff pastry waffles – with minced meat and pizza filling

In fact, you can make these savory waffles with any filling you like. Combine different ingredients of your choice to prepare breakfast according to your own taste. This recipe is perfect for using up leftovers from the night before. Got some cooked ground beef left over? Then put it in the waffle with some cheese. thank me later

You need these ingredients:

1 package puff pastry 20 g butter, melted 1 tablespoon tomato sauce 1 tablespoon ground beef, cooked 4 slices salami 1 tablespoon grated mozzarella 1 tablespoon grated parmesan

Prepare puff pastry waffles in 10 minutes

Unroll the puff pastry and cut it into 4 squares, about 10 cm long.

Preheat the waffle iron and then grease it with a little melted butter.

Place two of the squares on the preheated waffle iron. Cover one of them with tomato sauce, salami slices and mozzarella. Top the other with cooked beef and grated parmesan.

Then place the other puff pastry slices on top and brush the top with some more melted butter.

Bake the savory puff pastry waffles until golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Tipp: Alternatively, you can not cut the dough in half, but cover it completely with the filling and roll it up. Then roll the roll into a snail, brush with some butter and place in the waffle maker. In this article you will find the method step by step.

Puff pastry waffles with avocado, bacon and cheese

You can really fill savory puff pastry waffles with anything. How about some bacon, cheese and avocado? This is a quick breakfast that you can really make in minutes. To keep the cheese from running, you can finish off the ends of the waffles with a fork. Don’t forget to grease the top and bottom of the waffles – this will make them even crispier.

