Quick Diet, how to count calories: start now

The calorie deficit regime is designed for those who want to lose weight and keep fit, central calories and the support of an expert.

Before starting a dietany weight loss journey, it is always a good idea to turn to someone who deals with it for a living and knows all its aspects and implications. So definitely seek help from a specialist, a nutritionist who can advise and accompany the patient on the weight loss journey.

Match to a healthy and regular diet dell’physical activityeven a walk, and for this you may need courses in the gym, a tool room or even a personal trainer. A real investment in your healthwhich leaves no doubts to chance and above all is under the supervision of an expert.

Among the various methods and processes of slimming one among the most used and important is to implement the so-called caloric deficit (within the limits and in the manner recommended by the expert): reduction of calories consumed to reduce or maintain a balanced body weight. In these cases you burn more calories than you take in.

The central role of calories

The calorie deficit must be calculated and above all achieved without any risk to health, that is why it is essential know the nutrients to take during the day, to never lose sight of the physical well-being that goes beyond the essential diet know well the daily requirement, which differs from person to personboth macronutrients and calories.

Calories is none other then that theunit of measurement conceived as energy that contributes to the functioning of the body and is the fuel to move and do all activities. They are the result of the oxidation of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. Often in the context of nutrition the calorie cal is also called kilocalorie kcal, as it refers to the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water (1 litre).

How do you calculate your daily calorie requirement

The daily caloric requirement is nothing more than a real calculationto obtain it it is fundamental know what your daily calorie range is: multiply your body weight by 26 and by 28. Let’s take an example with a weight of 60 kg, 60×26=1560 60×28=1680, this is the range it is between.

In nutritionin a calorie deficit regime, they are really important proteins, which should represent 10/15% of the total caloric intake, distributing them in the various meals of the day and choosing the ones you prefer most, even the vegetable ones. Fewer carbohydrates, but be careful to always ensure the intake for the proper functioning of our body, choosing the quality of cereals, oats, quinoa, legumes, vegetables and fruit in abundancemore the fats are the good and unsaturated ones such as olive oil, salmon, dried fruit.

