Only a few days left until Easter 2023 and the final preparations should be done. If you are still looking for one or the other decoration idea, you need something quick. But instead of spending an unnecessarily large amount of money in the decoration shop, you can use simple means to create something unique yourself. We provide the necessary inspiration! In our article we show you beautiful decoration ideas that can be implemented quickly and easily.

Puristically beautiful for Easter with an Easter bouquet

A beautiful, simple vase is perfect for showcasing an Easter bouquet. She doesn’t distract from him unnecessarily with her own embellishments. And that also means that even the simplest arrangement becomes the center of attention. As in the example above. A few bare branches (or with buds or flowers and leaves if you like), to which you hang simple pendants. You can either punch these out of paper or craft clay yourself and then distribute them evenly. Just beautiful, this idea for Easter 2023, isn’t it?

Easter 2023: Quickly made flowers for the bouquet

If you are willing to invest a little more time in the decoration, you can also make a few fake flowers. You can use various materials for quick decoration ideas of this kind, such as tissue paper and felt pom-poms (for the colorful paper flowers in the picture on the right) or tufts of feathers and individual feathers. Either attach the materials to the branches with hot glue or tie them in place with the help of wire. With the second variant with Easter branches as decoration, you can remove the elements again after Easter and store them more easily for the next year.

Floor vase for an Easter bouquet with plain eggs

The Easter bouquet can decorate not only the table, but also any other part of the room with the help of a modern floor vase. Obtain corkscrew willow twigs (or any other long twigs you like). You can then color these with spray paint and add accents with acrylic paints (e.g. golden dabs). Then simply attach blown-out eggs, as simple as they are by nature.

Easter 2023: Small Easter baskets as table decorations for Easter

If you would like to give your guests a little treat for Easter 2023, place an Easter basket with sweets on each plate. They are made relatively quickly and can also decorate an Easter bouquet, as long as you don’t fill them with things that are too heavy. Instead of sweets, you can use decorative eggs and decorative grass, for example, or chicks and flowers. How to make Easter decorations:

What you need:

paper cup

Ice cream sticks

Hot glue, sharp scissors (e.g. secateurs) and normal craft scissors

Yarn

things to fill

Cut off the top rim of a mug. Then cut the stems so that they are slightly longer than the rest of the cup is tall. Of course, all stems should be about the same length. Then tape them all the way around the mug to cover completely. Then braid yarn to make a handle and glue the knots at the two ends inside the basket. It was really quick, wasn’t it?

Make decorations for Easter yourself – dress up Easter eggs as rabbits

Whether it’s a hard-boiled egg that’s served on every plate of the Easter guests, or an artificial or blown-out one that you can reuse for the next celebration: This Easter bunny will draw everyone’s attention at Easter 2023 one way or another, even though it’s so simple to make . Splash the egg with black acrylic paint using a toothbrush.

While the paint dries, make the black ears. You can use paper/cardboard, faux leather or felt to do this, depending on what would go better with the rest of your decoration. Glue them to the egg.

For the whiskers, three pieces of leather cord were simply knotted in the middle and the ends then tapered a little with scissors. But thin strips of paper are also suitable, which you roll up a little between your fingers.

For Easter 2023, decorate the Easter eggs with wire

You can also make Easter eggs with simple wire without lengthy coloring and designing with patterns. Again you get cute bunnies like in the example above. First take the wire and wrap it around the top of the egg to gauge how long the piece should be. Depending on the thickness of the wire you choose, you can then add some length and strengthen the ring you are making in this way. Then tie two more pieces for the ears to the ring in the form of a loop (outer ear and inner ear) and you’re done and can put the “headdress” on the egg.

Beautiful Easter decoration ideas – Easter egg under a glass bell

If you have a bell jar handy, you couldn’t make a quicker decoration for Easter 2023. Perfect for a last minute project, for example if you have found that the Easter table is still missing something. All you have to do is put an egg under the hood. Whether you design it beforehand or leave it in a simple egg color is of course up to you. Alternatively, you can also use a flower or a flower arrangement or other spring and Easter motifs.