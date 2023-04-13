Spring is wild garlic season! Healthy wild garlic has a delicious garlic flavor but is less pungent than regular garlic, adding a wonderfully subtle, tangy flavor to sandwiches, salads, stir-fries and soups. Have you already harvested a lot? Then you will find some simple wild garlic recipes here that you can prepare with the wild herb.

4 simple wild garlic recipes that anyone can make

Wild garlic is one of our favorite ingredients in spring because it tastes wonderful and is really versatile. Whether from your own garden or from the forest, wild garlic tastes wonderful and is an important ingredient in springtime cuisine. The selection of recipes with the wild herb is really large, and there are also recipes that even beginners in the kitchen will succeed. We will now show you our top 4 simple wild garlic recipes that you should definitely try in spring.

Wild garlic pesto with walnuts

The ideal way to process a large amount of wild garlic and make it last longer is to prepare an aromatic pesto. Instead of the classic pine nuts, you can use other nuts of your choice and adapt the pesto to your taste. Here you will find a simple recipe for wild garlic pesto with walnuts.

Wild garlic bread with parmesan

Do you fancy an aromatic bread with wild garlic and cheese? Then you will love this recipe! Without yeast and annoying dough kneading, this wild garlic bread with parmesan is a delicious addition to soups, stews or just with your favorite spread. You can find the recipe in this post.

Wild garlic and potato soup with garlic croutons

In spring, the sun appears more and more often from behind the clouds, but the weather is still unsettled, occasionally surprising us with cold winds and rain. If you’re looking for a recipe that will warm you from the inside out, try this Wild Garlic Soup with Potatoes. It’s easy to make and contains no unknown ingredients. While the soup is cooking, you can make aromatic garlic croutons to make it even more special. You can find the recipe here.

Fast wild garlic spread with feta

There are many simple wild garlic recipes that can be prepared quickly and used to refine various dishes. For example, you can use the spicy leaves to mix a wild garlic spread with feta, which not only tastes good on bread, but can also be used to prepare meat, vegetables and baked goods. This recipe shows how easy and quick you can make your own wild garlic and feta cream.

That’s not all! Take a look at our other recipes with wild garlic, which will spoil your senses in spring!