Quick recipe for the fruity drink!

Utilizing cherries is a great way to capture summer for the cold season. Whether it’s cherry jam, compote, liqueur, etc. – the small, sweet fruits can be used in a variety of ways and you can do a lot with them in the kitchen. To brave the summer heat, we would like to show you today how to make your own cherry juice yourself! Whether pure, mixed with a little sparkling water or as an addition to our summer cocktails – the fruity juice is pure enjoyment and tastes irresistibly good. But that’s not all – as a bonus, we explain how to make cherry juice last longer!

Make your own cherry juice

We’ve already made cherry jam, the cherry compote is already ready and we still have a lot of fruit left. To use cherries, we will simply make cherry juice ourselves!

Ingredients for 2 bottles

1.5 kilograms of cherries water

preparation

Fill the sink with cold water and rinse the cherries thoroughly in it. Drain cherries and place in a large saucepan. Then just cover with cold water and slowly heat over low heat and let cook covered for about 10-15 minutes. Line a large sieve with a damp kitchen towel and place a large bowl underneath. Carefully pour the cherries and juice into the strainer and leave to drain for about 40-50 minutes. Then pour the juice back into the saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Fill into clean bottles and voilà – it’s that easy to make cherry juice yourself!

Can you make cherry juice in the juicer?

Although the pot method is the most popular way to make cherry juice at home, you can use the juicer as an alternative. It is very important that you wash the cherries thoroughly before juicing and check for rotten spots. Then put cherries in the juicer and then sweeten the juice with a little sugar to taste. In order to preserve the cherry juice, you should also boil it with this method and fill it into clean bottles while it is still hot.

preserve cherry juice

So that all your efforts are not in vain, it is important to know how to preserve the cherry juice. Here are a few tips to extend shelf life.

Fill the bottles with the cherry juice while it is still hot, up to just below the rim – the less oxygen that gets into the bottles, the longer the cherry juice will keep. To preserve the cherry juice, add some sugar while cooking. Depending on how sweet you like it, 50 grams of sugar is quite enough for 1 kilo of cherries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

