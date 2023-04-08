Are you looking for a quick Easter dessert? Nothing goes faster than a dessert in a glass! That’s why we’ve collected five recipes here that are easy to prepare and everyone will succeed. From seasonal ingredients such as eggnog and rhubarb to classic variants with cream cheese and strawberry jam – we have ideas for every taste!

A quick Easter eggnog dessert

This simple Easter jar dessert takes just fifteen minutes to make and tastes delicious. Minimal time investment and few ingredients but great flavors! How to prepare the eggnog dessert yourself:

Ingredients for 4 glasses:

150 ml whipped cream

100 ml eggnog

5-6 biscuits

2 ladyfingers

dark chocolate or chocolate shavings

Preparation:

Crumble a handful of biscuits of your choice, e.g. B. Wholemeal biscuits. It is best to place the cookies in a resealable bag and then roll over them with a rolling pin. Whip the cream until medium stiff and then stir in the eggnog. If you want, you can add a little more sugar. Layer the eggnog mousse and cookie crumbs in small glasses. Use a knife to grate the chocolate (you can also use a vegetable peeler). Garnish each glass with half a ladyfinger and enjoy!

Brownie layered dessert in a jar with chocolate Easter eggs

Layered desserts are an easy fix when you’re short on time. For this recipe, you can make your favorite brownie recipe first, but if in a hurry you can use store-bought brownies as well.

Ingredients for 4 desserts:

225g Mini Chocolate Easter Eggs

500 ml whipped cream

50 grams of white sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 pack of brownies (you can also make them yourself)

Preparation:

Cut the brownies into small square pieces, about 24 pieces. Place the heavy cream and sugar in a large bowl and beat on high speed on hand mixer until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, add about 1 cup of the heavy cream, then add the cocoa powder to the rest of the heavy cream and fold in gently until well combined. Place the chocolate eggs in a plastic bag, saving a few for decorating the desserts. Roughly chop the remaining chocolate eggs in the bag with a rolling pin. Layer whipped cream, brownie chunks, and shredded chocolate eggs into glasses as desired, and serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a few chocolate eggs for topping!

Rhubarb Fool as a simple Easter dessert in a glass

A Fool is an English dessert made with cream and fruit that’s super quick and easy to make. Usually made with fruit puree or compote, it works well as a quick and refreshing Easter jar dessert.

Ingredients for 6 desserts:

400 g rhubarb, cleaned

125 g Feinzucker

50ml Grand Marnier or Cointreau (optional)

300 ml Doppelrahm

500 g Greek yoghurt, 0% fat

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation:

Cut the rhubarb into 2.5 cm pieces. Then add to a saucepan along with 75 grams of sugar, liqueur (if using) and 75 milliliters of cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Then strain the rhubarb and save the syrup. Return the syrup to the saucepan and simmer until reduced by a third. Let cool down. Whip the cream, yoghurt, vanilla and remaining sugar until soft peaks form. Puree half of the rhubarb and stir into the cream. Fold in the remaining pieces. Divide into six glasses.

Cheesecake dessert in a glass for Easter without baking

A cheesecake always tastes good! Prepare this delicious variation in a jar and decorate with chocolate eggs for a festive detail.

Ingredients for 4 glasses:

150 g Kekse

75g butter, melted

300g mini chocolate eggs, roughly chopped

300 ml whipping cream, whipped until stiff

50 g powdered sugar

300 g Philadelphia cream cheese full fat

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Preparation:

Crush the biscuits and mix with the melted butter. Pour the mixture into the bottom of 4 glasses. Mix together the heavy cream, powdered sugar, cream cheese, lemon juice and about a third of the mini-eggs, broken up. Fold in gently until well combined. Pour half of the mixture into the glasses on the biscuit base. Add another third of the mini eggs. Cover with the remaining cream cheese mixture and top with the remaining mini eggs. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Strawberry mousse with jam

We still have to wait a bit until the fresh strawberries taste good. However, if you want to make a strawberry dessert for Easter, you can use jam instead of fresh berries. Here is a quick recipe that rounds off the Easter menu perfectly!

Ingredients for 4 servings:

300 g strawberry jam

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

150 grams of sour cream

150 grams of cream cheese

160 g whipped cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar (optional)

Preparation:

Place jam, salt, sour cream, and cream cheese in a blender (or food processor). Blend until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks form. Mix the two mixtures together and then taste. Add a tablespoon of powdered sugar if you feel the cream needs to be sweeter. You can add up to 3 tablespoons if you like. Divide between four glasses and refrigerate 4 hours to overnight before serving. Make sure the desserts are tightly wrapped in plastic wrap in the refrigerator.

Which one would you try?