Quiet does not have to be quiet / IFA recommends individual relaxation from everyday noise

Modern life creates a background noise that accompanies us from getting up to going to sleep. In order for the body and mind to be able to cope with this in the long run, everyone needs phases of rest, but they do not have to be still. The Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the German Social Accident Insurance (IFA) points this out and recommends individual breaks on the occasion of the day against noise on April 26, 2023.

After getting up radio program and messenger tones, at work machine noises, babble of voices or telephone rings, traffic noise on the way, background hum and cash register beeping when shopping, exhausted and tense in the evening.

“The noises that accompany us throughout the day don’t have to be so loud that they damage our hearing,” says Jan Selzer, noise expert at the IFA. “The body reacts much earlier.” Studies show that even very low noise levels, for example the quiet background hum of the refrigerator, can have an effect on the human psyche. Tension, restlessness or feelings of stress are possible consequences. However, whether a noise causes stress does not depend solely on its volume, but also on one’s own attitude towards it.

The basic idea for recovery from the permanent trigger noise is derived from this observation. Selzer: “Regular rest periods are important and ensure that we remain healthy even when exposed to noise that is not harmful to our hearing. However, everyone must decide for themselves how and where they can relax and let go. Quiet does not necessarily mean silence. Because if switching off at the works best while your favorite music is playing in the headphones or via the system, then it can have just as calming effect as a walk in the forest – provided we don’t turn the volume control to the stop!”

Additional information: LinkedIn-Interview with Jan Selzer.

