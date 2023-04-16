Home » Quiet night for Berlusconi admitted to San Raffaele – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – MILAN, 16 APR – It was a quiet night for Silvio Berlusconi the twelfth he spent in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was hospitalized on 5 April.

No medical bulletins on the conditions of the former prime minister are scheduled for today. Yesterday evening his personal doctor and head of intensive care Alberto Zangrillo spoke of a calm situation when he left the hospital.

