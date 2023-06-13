Quinoa bowl with vegetables and yoghurt sauce | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the quinoa and vegetables:

Place the quinoa in a sieve, rinse well under running water and drain. Put the apple and pear juice in a saucepan, bring to the boil and cook the quinoa in it for about 20 minutes.

Cut the cauliflower, broccoli and pak choi into bite-sized pieces. Peel and finely chop the stem of the broccoli. Separate the green from the white stems of the pak choi.

In a second saucepan or deep pan, add the vegetable broth and bring to the boil. Add the cauliflower first, then the broccoli pieces. When both are almost done, add the pak choi sticks and cook briefly. Finally, add the green pak choi leaves. When all the vegetable broth has evaporated, add the toasted pumpkin seeds. Allow to cool slightly and pour linseed oil over the vegetables.

Ingredients for the yoghurt sauce:

Squeeze lemon. Finely chop the chives. Pour the yoghurt into a bowl, add the chives and stir. Season to taste with pepper, salt and lemon juice.

Wash, clean and cut the pointed peppers and tomatoes into small cubes.

serving:

First fill the quinoa on plates or in bowls. Put the cooked vegetables and the diced peppers and tomatoes on top and serve with the yoghurt sauce.

