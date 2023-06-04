Quinoa with vegetables, the dish you need to not give up on taste but only on calories

Quinoa is spreading more and more in our kitchens, very popular with all those who are attentive to healthy eating

Quinoa has a reduced calorie content and in return it is very rich in proteins, fibres, vitamins (vitamin E and those of group B) e minerals (iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc)to the point that it has been awarded the title of “superfood”.

But what is quinoa? It should be specified immediately that it is not a cereal, even if it might seem like it. Let’s not be deceived by the appearance: quinoa is a edible seed taken from a plant native to South America, in the Andes region, where it has been widely used for centuries.

It excellently replaces cereals in many preparations but is ideal in cold or warm recipes; it is therefore particularly suitable in summer salads since it is very nutritious but at the same time lightwith a pleasant crunchy texture and tender at the same time.

Quinoa is also gluten freeas well as being suitable for vegetarian and vegan diets, in which it should be included since it constitutes one complete source of vegetable protein.

The ingredients for quinoa salad with vegetables

Let’s prepare one quinoa salad with vegetables for two peopledish light, digestible and nutritious suitable for lunches on the hottest days. For two people we will need 100 grams of quinoa, 70 grams of green beans, 80 grams of courgettes, 80 grams of cherry tomatoes, 80 grams of radishes, 90 grams of primosale cheese, 10 grams of extra virgin olive oil, mint, salt and pepper.

We can add additional ingredients that we like to make the quinoa salad even tastier, such as olives, corn, almonds, pine nuts, seeds, other aromatic herbs and other types of cheese such as parmesan flakes or mozzarella cherries.

The very simple procedure

We rinse the quinoa several times under water until we see no more foam. Wash the green beans and remove the tips from the ends, cut them into two or three parts and throw them together with the quinoa in boiling salted water. After ten minutes, drain everything in a fine mesh sieve (otherwise the quinoa will pass through the holes) and let all the excess water drain.

Wash and thinly slice the radishes, wash and grate the courgettes using the larger holes, wash and cut the cherry tomatoes into small pieces, finally cut the primosale into cubes. We combine all the ingredients we have prepared and season with the chopped mint, oil, salt and pepper.