Quit Smoking: Few Methods Really Work, Here’s What They Are | Unveiled by the experts

Quitting smoking is undoubtedly a wise decision, because smoking causes a lot of damage to health. Fortunately, there are several effective ways to achieve this goal. All smokers, even the most inveterate ones, at some point thought it might be better to quit with cigarette addiction. It is not very easy but there are methods that really work.

Smoking, you know, is harmful to health; it may be that our doctor reminded us of this during a routine visit, or it may be that we have gained this awareness over time, or perhaps by discovering the data released by ISS or WHOwhich warn aboutever-increasing incidence of deaths caused by smoking.

We remind, among other things, that those who love “blondes” will soon find themselves faced with other limitations; to date it is not possible to smoke indoors or in means of transport but soon there will be many more off-limits areas.

Quitting smoking will be easy if you follow these avenues

It will be bannedIndeed, smoke outside as well if there are children or pregnant women nearby, but also on the tables/dehors outside or at the bus stop. New incentives, therefore, to decide to give up smoking and do your own health and that of others a favor.

We begin to understand immediately how to be able to abandon the “habit” of smoking, but above all how to stay away from its harmful effects on health. First, although it may seem obvious, it is need to find the motivation and use all of one’s willpower. Without a firm decision to quit smoking, no method will guarantee results.

Once we are sure that we want to quit, we will be dealing with the effects of withdrawal, and the most important thing is not to feel guilty about finding yourself “weak” in the face of the devastating effects of toxic substances.

Just for co combat withdrawal symptoms We have several weapons at our disposal:

in Italy there are more than 400 anti-smoking centres who can give us all the necessary support, from psychological to pharmacological; just go to your doctor to get the information and the good news is that often we do not have to pay for the treatments; at most we will have to disburse a minimum fee of the ticket;

experts advise to gradually decrease the amount of nicotine, so you don't suffer withdrawal shocks; we can do this through various devices such as patches, chewing gum, tablets or oral sprays, which can also be purchased without a prescription;

other smoking cessation drugs instead they must be prescribed by the attending physician, therefore a consultation is always recommended;

The experts advise against switching to e-cigarettes, because many studies have shown that they don't stop smoking but they can help us

We therefore have many methods to remove smoke and the damage it can cause from our lives; just take the first step.

