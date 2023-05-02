Quit smoking: useful tricks that really work | Try it and you will thank us

Quitting smoking isn’t easy at all, but it’s also necessary to live a healthy and long life: here’s how.

Anyone who smokes and has developed a accordingly Dependence on nicotine, knows how hard it is to quit. Non-smokers may not understand the difficulties that lie behind this big step, which is complicated but also very necessary for one’s own good and health. The consequences that one inevitably faces if one continues to smoke without knowing are very serious, sometimes lethal, in the worst case. But how to solve?

It’s all about finding the right method for stop smoking once and for all. The path is not easy, but there are many ways and it is important to try without giving up on the first failure. If you’re groping in the dark, however, don’t worry: here’s what you need to do for guaranteed results!

How to quit smoking quickly and easily: all the best methods

Taking this path is not easy, but it is important to take care of our physical and mental health. That’s why it’s good to do it as soon as possible.

Seek help

Nicotine addiction, like all other addictions, starts from basically psychological factors. And that’s exactly where the cure must be sought, the key to being able to get rid of this unhealthy habit. If you already have a therapist, ask about how to start thinking about quitting smoking, and if you don’t have one, consider calling one.

Be patient

Don’t be hasty and be patient with yourself. The path is long and difficult and you mustn’t think you can do it overnight. If you fail once, try again and don’t give up. With persistence, you will make it.

Try nicotine patches

Nicotine patches can be a great way to get used to the gesture and to eliminate nicotine from your body little by little. Just like any other drug, it is often not good for you to suddenly stop taking the drug. Consult your doctor or pharmacist.

Find a replacement

A good way to break a bad habit is to replace it. If what you miss the most, for example, is the gesture of bringing something to your mouth that looks like a cigarette, try a sprig of licorice, a toothpick or a fake cigarette! Maybe it could be the right key.

Avoid e-cigarettes

It may seem like a tempting method, but e-cigarettes are not healthy at all and are just as bad as cigarettes.