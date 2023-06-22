Quit Smoking With Hypnosis | dr Elmar Basse | Hamburg

Smoke-free with deep hypnosis in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Become smoke-free with hypnosis in the practice for hypnosis Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse, hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy, is a very promising method of becoming a non-smoker. It is well known that many people now want to quit smoking. With conscious willpower, however, they are always in danger of failing to live a truly smoke-free life, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg knows.

Conscious and unconscious:

According to hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, it is important to understand that there is a gap between the conscious mind/will on the one hand and the unconscious on the other. Many people plan to do or not do this or that. They are also often easily able, says Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, to come up with good and understandable reasons and arguments why it is right to behave as they think they should. Nevertheless, it is often not carried out, points out Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg.

The Nicotine Monster:

Don’t the people affected really want it? In fact, is it that they don’t really think the reasons they’re putting forward are plausible? According to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, that would be an incorrect statement for many people. If you take a closer look at them, you can usually see that they really believe in what they want or don’t want to do. However, it is only the conscious mind that is being questioned here. Deep inside, however, other forces are at work.

Conscious actions that are directed towards a goal (and also letting go, for example of cigarettes, is to be understood as a conscious, goal-oriented action in this sense), according to the hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, generally only carried out if they are charged with sufficient psychic energy. After all, a car doesn’t move forward because we steer – we have to start the engine, and it needs enough fuel.

However, deep inside the smoking person there is a kind of nicotine monster that wants to drain the smoker (the non-smoker) of the energy that the person would need to make his wish come true. The affected person experiences the effect of these processes according to the hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse often thinks he is weak-willed. But as mentioned, the problem is not the will, but the lack of energy.

Since the smoker often lacks the energy when he wants to quit smoking with sheer willpower, he quickly comes under the pressure of the old desire to smoke, for example when he sees other people smoking or finds himself in situations in which he used to smoke himself has.

Therefore, according to the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, it is crucially important to achieve an energetic state that actually enables smoking cessation. Energetic deep hypnosis, as practiced by Elmar Basse for many years, is a possible, very proven way to get there.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

