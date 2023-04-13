The nicotine contained in tobacco favors the production of dopamine, which gives a feeling of pleasure. It is hypothesized that when you quit you compensate for the absence of cigarettes by introducing foods that gratify the palate, especially desserts. In addition, nicotine stimulates the production of leptin, hormone that reduces appetite; therefore, ceasing to smoke can decrease the feeling of satiety. In addition, it is thought that when the gestures of the puff fill this void by bringing food to the mouth. Finally, it should be kept in mind that the movements necessary to smoke involve even a minimum consumption of calories. In any case, quitting smoking entails so many benefits that even a slight weight gain need not worry.