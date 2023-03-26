Home Health Quitting Smoking: How to become a non-smoker
Health

The psyche also benefits

Some smokers would give up their vice, but fear that mental problems would worsen or their social life would suffer. Wrongly so, shows a study evaluation of the Cochrane-Organisation. More than 100 studies with around 170,000 people showed that quitting smoking for at least six weeks is good for the body and psyche. Depression, anxiety and stress decreased as a result of stopping smoking, positive feelings and well-being increased.

There are many good reasons to stop

Many smokers have considered quitting. One’s own health can be a reason or a pregnancy. Some want to save money, look younger, or set a good example for their children. The corona virus can also be a reason to stop: Studies indicate that smokers have an increased risk of a severe course of Covid 19. We have compiled other risk groups and how to protect yourself from the corona virus in our Corona Special – Health, protective measures.

E-cigarette to quit?

Getting out is anything but easy. Nicotine can be highly addictive. Many teetotalers also painfully miss the ritual of smoking. More and more smokers are switching to electric, e-cigarettes for short. There are various variations of it. They all work in a similar way: A heating element vaporizes a liquid (liquid) with or without nicotine. Users draw in the vapor through a mouthpiece. Whether e-cigarettes are an effective tool against nicotine addiction in the long term has not been proven. They are not officially approved as smoking cessation aids.

One addiction replaces the other

Recent study results show that many smokers who switch to e-cigarettes do get rid of the fags. But they become dependent on e-cigarettes. How harmful these are in the long term is unclear. Because there are no meaningful long-term studies. You can find a detailed summary of the state of research on e-cigarettes in our special Is vaping less dangerous than smoking?.

This topic will be updated regularly. Most recent update: May 18, 2021.

