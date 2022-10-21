Quitting smoking, an important goal that allows you to experience benefits already in the first hours after the last cigarette: the effects visible immediately on the body

Knowledge about the potential harm of smoking is within everyone’s reach health consequences of the organism in its entirety. However we also know the terms of the addiction to cigarettesand more precisely from the nicotine contained in them, from whose abstinence real verifiable effects occur. Both of a physical nature, as the substance is absent in the body, but above all psychological, as it is also the power of habit that mainly creates what we perceive as a need.

The consequences on the organism can be devastating, as numerous documentaries and researches demonstrate, starting fromexponential increase in the possibility of onset of pathologies, not only to damage to the respiratory tract. Cancer, stroke, thrombosis and heart attack are some of the conditions determined by the possible consequences related to addiction to cigarettes, information that requires a clear reflection on the benefits given byinterruption of consumption. A recent study showed i actual benefits that can occur following the choice to quit, verifiable even in the first hours after the last cigarette.

Quitting smoking: the visible benefits from the first hours

Doing without cigarette addiction is undoubtedly a ‘difficult undertaking for those who smoke habitually, especially for some time. Despite the widespread dissemination of information on the possible harm caused by consumption, it is not always sufficient to dissuade smokers from choosing to continue with cigarette addiction. But if this data were not enough to convince consumers to change their lifestyle, the latest study on the effects ofinterruption from consumption to provide a chance for reflection.

Unlike what one might think, already in the early hours the body shows some benefits given by the choice to quit smoking, the first even visible in 20 minutes. At this stage the heartbeat, with consequent benefits also of blood pressure. After 8 ore i also increase oxygen levels thanks to the significant reduction of carbon monoxide in the blood.

After 48 hours taste and smell they have a greater sensitivity, so much so that they can perceive flavors and aromas in a stronger way. In fact, cigarette smoke inhibits the aforementioned senses, particularly by compromising the olfactory nerves of the nose. After only 72 hours the bronchi relax and allow to see an evident improvement in breathing and more generally in the respiratory tract. Stopping smoking allows a significant improvement in health already in the first phase, due to the evidence of how harmful the addiction is.