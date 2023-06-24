Quiz: What do you know about sun and health?

Quiz cream, vitamin D, sun tan – test your knowledge about sun and skin



All sorts of positive qualities are attributed to the sun. However, not all of the advice given about the sun, skin protection and solarium is really correct. Take the quiz to find out how much you know about sunlight and health.

The skin is the largest human organ. It takes an average of 28 days to renew itself. Depending on the season, it requires different care. In summer it is stressed by the intense sun, and bathing in the sea or outdoor pool can also dry out the skin if it is not cared for. Intensive sunbathing can quickly overwhelm the skin and cause lasting damage to the skin. The frequent consequence of spending too much time in the sun is sunburn, which some people even intentionally provoke in order to give their own skin color quickly once the reddening of the skin has gone. However, this is not a good idea – every year at the beginning of summer, dermatologists emphasize the important role of good sun protection.

Interview

Dermatologist on good UV protection “Tanning is always an act of desperation for the skin”

29.05.2022

It is not easy for many people to estimate how much sun is good and how much sunlight their own skin can tolerate – after all, the summer heat is not a reliable indicator of the strength of the harmful rays of sunlight. The skin can protect itself from the effects of the sun for a certain period of time, but this self-protection varies depending on the skin type. And it’s only 10 to 30 minutes. There are a number of myths surrounding sunbathing and the effects of the sun on our skin. For example, do you know if getting a tan in the solarium before going on vacation is a good idea? How much sun is actually healthy and what does the sun protection factor say? You can answer the questions with ease? Test your knowledge about sunlight and health in our quiz!

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

