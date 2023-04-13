A new Vaccine developed by researchers against the malaria will be approved for administration in Ghana. The preparation has already been defined by the developers as “revolutionary product that can change the world“, as the experimentation conducted up to now would have led to overtime results surprising, which promise to finally succeed in eradicate the illnessespecially in areas dell’Africa particularly affected by infections of malaria.

The vaccine was called R21 and the professor Adrian Hilldirector of the institute Jenner all’University of Oxford in which the new one was created Vaccinehe declared BBC That “We expect a great impact of this vaccine in the treatment of malaria, it will drastically decrease infant mortality until we reach the great result of the total elimination of the disease“. Now the institute Serum already present in Indiaplans to build a factory soon vaccines directly to Accracapital of Ghana, in which he expects to produce from 100 to 200 million doses the year.

R21 malaria vaccine: first test in Ghana then WHO approval

The malaria it’s a illness infectious disease transmitted by a protozoan spread by mosquitoeskills about 620,000 people a year and most of the victims are children very small. The Vaccine R21 has already been found to be very effective in the treatment and prevention of malaria, it has worked perfectly in the first clinical trial carried out in Burkina Fasowhich he saw 80% effectiveness on all patients who were given one triple dose initial and then a recall after one year.

Now also in Ghana the administration is ready which represents an absolute novelty, but above all a step forward revolutionary in the treatment of this disease. Distribution will be guaranteed to at least 5000 childrenand also l’OMS is considering a next one approval official product. For hundreds of years the international scientific community has been trying to find one preventive cure to stop the spread of malaria in the areas most at risk. This time, however, with the R21 vaccine, a true one would seem to have been found turning point which could represent the future, in stark contrast to the previously adopted solutions that have revealed themselves over time not very effective.

