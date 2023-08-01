Rabies in humans: transmission, symptoms and treatment | > – Guide

Status: 07/31/2023 2:10 p.m

Germany is considered rabies-free, but when traveling abroad, for example, you can become infected with the dangerous virus. What are the symptoms? Can rabies in humans be cured?

Rabies has been defeated in Germany since 2008. Even in neighboring European countries, cases of rabies only occur sporadically. It is different in other parts of the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists rabies in the top 20 neglected tropical diseases. That is why experts warn against underestimating the danger when traveling to countries where rabies is present.

Even today, an infection with rabies without vaccination almost always leads to death. Around 60,000 people worldwide die every year from infection with so-called lyssaviruses. There are particularly many deaths from rabies in Asian and African countries. There, poorer sections of the population in rural areas are particularly affected, above all children and young people who have close contact with infected animals.

Rabies occurs in parts of Eastern Europe

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), rabies also remains a problem in some Eastern European countries such as the Republic of Moldova or Russia. In large parts of Europe, on the other hand, oral vaccination for foxes using vaccination bait led to the disappearance of rabies. To prevent her from returning, vaccinations are carried out twice a year in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria along a 100-kilometer-wide belt along the common borders. “This measure is very effective and prevents wild animal rabies from being introduced into the free areas within the European Union,” says Thomas Müller, veterinarian specializing in virology and epidemiology and rabies expert at the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI) in Greifswald.

Rabies is usually transmitted through dog bites

Bats are also common carriers of rabies viruses and could infect humans.

The rabies virus generally affects mammals, especially carnivores such as dogs, foxes, martens, raccoons or skunks. Transmission to humans is usually via a bite, usually by a dog. The viruses can also be transmitted through the saliva of infected animals via superficial skin injuries and direct contact with the mucous membrane. On the other hand, according to the RKI, infection through contact with blood, urine or faeces of an infected animal is not possible.

Rabies has also been detected in bats. The RKI assumes that they pose a risk similar to that of carnivorous mammals. Rodents such as rats, mice or beavers also become infected, but according to the WHO there has not yet been any transmission to humans.

Symptoms and course of rabies in humans

The incubation period in humans can vary greatly from five days to several years, but is usually two to three months. The course of rabies can be divided into three stages. In the first stage, uncharacteristic symptoms such as headaches and loss of appetite can appear. The acute phase is characterized by neurological deficits. Muscle spasms when swallowing lead to the characteristic flow of saliva. Eventually, the spasms can spread to the entire musculature of the body.

Coma occurs in the last stage of the disease. Death usually occurs as a result of respiratory paralysis or paralysis of the heart muscles. If the disease is left untreated, there is usually only seven to ten days between the appearance of the first symptoms and death.

After contact with infected animals: vaccination and wound care

There is no general vaccination recommendation for rabies in humans in Germany, only for people who have close contact with bats or work with rabies viruses in the laboratory. If there is a risky contact with a suspected infected animal, a life-threatening disease can be prevented with a kind of acute vaccination, the so-called post-exposure prophylaxis. The vaccine is only available in special emergency centers.

However, the development of symptoms can be contained, according to Kerstin Kling, specialist in internal medicine at the Robert Koch Institute and expert on travel vaccination recommendations. “The first measure is always to wash the wound generously with soap for at least a quarter of an hour and, if possible, also disinfect it. And please don’t sew, that’s very important. Depending on the type of contact, you have to start with the immunization. This is either the vaccination or the additional administration of immunoglobulins (antibodies) around the wound.”

These measures will help protect against rabies

Treating animals with care is the best way to prevent rabies infection. Direct contact with wild animals should be avoided. Rabid animals often lose their shyness of people, so special attention should be paid to keeping their distance when they behave like this. The same goes for bats. If these are lying on the ground or appearing during the day, caution is advised. If necessary, a bat should only be touched with special protection, because it could bite. Wearing gloves is not enough. Experts recommend placing the affected animal in a solid container with a dustpan or shovel, or calling the veterinary service.

Without direct contact with the animals, homeowners with a bat roost, for example in the attic, are not exposed to any increased danger. As long as you don’t touch the animals, even rabid bats will not attack humans.

This is to be considered when traveling to rabies areas

Anyone traveling to areas where rabies is common and contact with animals is more likely, or planning a longer stay in areas with poor health care, should be vaccinated in advance. Different recommendations for travel vaccinations apply to trips abroad. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) issues current recommendations in cooperation with the German Society for Tropical Medicine, Travel Medicine and Global Health eV (DTG). Anyone planning a trip should seek advice from specialized doctors, tropical institutes or health authorities. The Federal Foreign Office offers information about health risks in the respective travel destination.

Further information

Anyone traveling abroad can contract typhus, cholera or hepatitis. For which countries do you need travel vaccinations? more

Rabies in dogs: researchers are working on an oral vaccine

Recently there have been numerous cases of rabies in dogs on the Indonesian island of Bali, reports doctor Kling. In other regions of the world, on the other hand, it is showing a positive development, for example in Latin America, where some countries have become rabies-free. In the fight against rabies, the researchers at the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut have high hopes for an oral vaccination for dogs, the development of which they are scientifically supporting. The vaccine is expected to be approved in 2024.

Further information

The contact persons of the dead puppy have so far been symptom-free. An Ottersberg clinic had treated the animal. (09/15/2021) more

This topic in the program:

NDR Info | knowledge | 07/31/2023 | 10:52 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

