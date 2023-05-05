‘Race for the cure’ is back, the race to fight breast cancer

The Circus Maximus turns pink. In fact, the largest event in the world dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer and women’s health is back: the Race for the Cure, organized by Komen Italia. A four-day event inaugurated yesterday, 4 May, and which will continue until 7 with non-stop hours: from 10.00 to 20.00 it will be possible to have free consultations and participate in appointments dedicated to early diagnosis, sports, nutrition (including cooking) and psychological well-being.