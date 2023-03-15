Rachel Mussolininephew of Duce, she is city councilor in Rome with Fratelli d’Italia. In an interview given to Republic today it reconstructs the rise and fall of Claudio Anastasio, the manager of 3-I who resigned yesterday after sending an email that paraphrased Benito’s speech after the Matteotti murder. Premising that it was she who introduced him to Giorgia Meloni: «I have known him for 30 years. We were kids, I lived opposite Talenti in the same building». Rachele says Anastasio dated her father Romano. But he was also a friend of his aunt Edda Mussolini and uncle Vittorio: «With the e-mail he made an unforgivable mistake. He was right to resign.” Even if Anastasio is «a genius in his field! He had invented the electronic registered letter. He’s a very good person.”

“Loosing out of his own pocket”

According to Rachele Mussolini, her friend Claudio Anastasio had thrown himself into the adventure “giving all of himself, losing out of his own pocket”. Because «the company hadn’t started yet. He was working for free.’ You say that “Claudio” is not a politician, he is not a fascist: «Look, he is an open person, open minded. I can’t explain what happened. I’m dumbfounded.” She says Anastasio explained to her that he didn’t realize the seriousness of the thing. And which ones she sent were private communications. But then he explains that an email to the board of directors is actually not: “If you are the head of a company there is nothing private”. Anastasio “was able to get up after a few downpours”, but yesterday’s “was a slip. And I immediately condemned his departure ». However, according to the adviser, it is a passing accident: «Claudio didn’t kill anyone. He has not appropriated public money. The controversy? It will pass”.

