Raclette cheese: These types are particularly suitable for this

Raclette is a Swiss cultural asset. After all, the classic raclette cheese also comes from the canton of Valais. Very aromatic, excellent melting. The cheese rind in particular is considered a delicacy among the Swiss – because it has a particularly strong taste.

A tip to read is: Cut off the bark and place it on top of the pan and bake it until it’s really crispy. With raclette cheese from Switzerland, the rind can always be eaten. For products from France and Germany, you should make sure that the cheese has not been mixed with natamycin, an anti-fungal agent, or preservatives.

But even if it is traditional, the raclette cheese may be too strong or too special for some people.

Which cheese is best for raclette?

And so Swiss cheese is no longer without an alternative. All types of cheese that melt well can go into the pan. Therefore, you should just try out what you like best.

The following applies:

The older the cheese, the stronger its taste. You also need varieties with a certain fat content – because only then will the cheese melt in the pan. The raclette cheese has at least 50 percent fat in the dry matter, Gouda and Tilsiter have 45. The hosts should expect 200 grams of cheese per person. And for all other ingredients: Raclette shopping list: This should not be missing when shopping

If you take this to heart, you can enjoy tasting the different types of cheese while enjoying the raclette:

These types of cheese taste mild and less spicy

Gouda, young or medium-aged Butter cheese Cheddar Edam Camembert Mozarella made from cow’s milk

If you like something a little more aromatic, you will find what you are looking for with these types of cheese

Tilsit mountain cheese such as Emmental or Appenzeller buffalo mozzarella has a more intense taste than the variant made from cow’s milk

Cheeses for everyone who loves an intense taste

Gorgonzola, a blue cheese sheep’s cheese like young or middle-aged Pecorino goat’s cheese

Once the choice has been made, the pan can be filled. Potatoes are classic, but mushrooms, salami, ham, or thinly sliced ​​meat can also be baked with cheese. Bon appetit!

Reading tips:

Share this: Facebook

X

