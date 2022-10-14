Does radiotherapy damage the silicone in breast implants? Should it be done before or after breast reconstruction? How does the aesthetic result change and which type of reconstruction would be more suitable? These are some of the questions that breast cancer patients ask themselves most frequently. And that the plastic-reconstructive surgeons of the DonnaxDonna project have collected in the new 2022 guide “Breast reconstruction and radiotherapy“, downloadable from today from the website of the Beautiful After Breast Cancer Association.

Radiation therapy and breast reconstruction

Radiation therapy is one of the pillars of breast cancer care and is currently performed in approximately 30% of patients with mastectomy and immediate reconstruction. “In cases of mastectomies reconstructed in the same operation, with or without the use of prostheses, radiotherapy can induce minor and medium-sized problems, the most frequent and treatable both surgically and with supportive therapies, such as lipofilling and massages”, explains Marzia Salgarello, Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS, Rome, Donna X Donna promoting committee. “Then there are more severe complications, albeit rarer, difficult to resolve unless the patient is operated on again. A close collaboration between surgeons and radiotherapist oncologists of the Breast Units allows the choice of the most suitable method for each individual patient to reduce the risk of radio complications and, if necessary, treat them “.

The complications

The incidence of reconstruction complications – the experts report – is 11.2% in reconstruction with flaps, 12.6% in immediate reconstruction with prostheses and 19.5% in two-step reconstruction (first with expanders and then with prosthesis). “In the case of post-reconstruction radiotherapy, the percentages rise to 15% with the use of flaps, 18% with prostheses and 36.8% with expander”, he adds Elisabetta Bonzano, department of oncological radiotherapy at the IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation, University of Pavia and member of the Donna X Donna promoting committee. In general, then, postponing the reconstruction after radiotherapy increases the risk of complications: “The positioning of the expander after radiotherapy is generally not recommended, due to the excessive complication rate ranging from 30% to 50% according to recent studies ”, Bonzano points out.

October 19, Bra Day 2022

A day within the month against breast cancer is dedicated to awareness on breast reconstruction. For the occasion, on October 19, the Italian Society of Reconstructive-Regenerative and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (SICPRE) organizes a large online information event, in which many breast centers from all over Italy participate with their specialists and many patients who will give the their testimony. The event, entitled “The protagonist is you”, is free and will take place from 10.30 to 13.30 from the Padua office, connecting all the breast care centers participating in the initiative, from Turin to Palermo, from Genoa to Bologna and Rome. (here the link to subscribe).

Eva Kant per DonnaxDonna

This year’s guide has a special cover: an original drawing by Eva Kant donated by the publishing house of Diabolik, Astorina, with a dedication. “Eva Kant was born sixty years ago from the imagination of two women who did not hesitate to use comics to convey messages of redemption, revenge and protection to their female audience. Angela and Luciana (Giussani, ed.) Would certainly like Eva to continue to do so ”.