“Radiation therapy today as effective as surgery”

(beraking latest news) – Oncological radiotherapy is increasingly targeted “capable of hitting even a very small tumor, in any part of the body, without damaging other tissues”. Aided by diagnostic imaging “which today hardly escapes even a very small neoformation”. A ‘revolution’, which “has enormously improved the ‘performance’ of the discipline in just a few years, driven “by the very rapid progress of technology and artificial intelligence”. To draw the picture for Adnkrono Salute is Piercarlo Gentile, director of oncological radiotherapy at the Villa San Pietro hospital in Rome.

“In recent years – underlines Gentile – there has been a strong increase in the quality of radiotherapy treatments”. As far as “diagnostic images are concerned, we are now able to highlight very small tumor elements. We have many instrumental exams available, ranging from magnetic resonance to high quality Pet-Tac exams, with super specialized tracers to very high speed and precision Tacs. We are able to determine tumors below the centimetre: between 5 millimeters and one centimetre, it is difficult for a formation to escape the interception capacity of the new imaging diagnostics and new nuclear medicine”. Novelties “put at the service of very sophisticated technologies such as modern radiotherapy, capable of ‘striking’, or of directing very small radiation beams, with millimeter precision”.

We therefore have “a ‘great firepower’ together with a control capability over the target area. In our Villa San Pietro Fatebenefratelli hospital, for example, today we work with a revolutionary machine, a linear accelerator associated with an magnetic resonance that allows us to see any movement of the target inside the body in real time during treatment. If the target moves, the machine stops and reschedules the beams in real time, to hit only the target while saving healthy tissue. It means that the patient will have a highly effective radiotherapy treatment, with the use of precise therapeutic doses, in very few sessions with little or no toxicity, allowing the patient to maintain the same quality of life as before”.

Radiation therapy “goes where surgery cannot. And it can be applied to very fragile patients who are not candidates for surgery. Today radiotherapy – underlines Gentile – is the safest alternative and with equal or superior efficacy to surgery. In prostate cancer it is as effective as surgery and has no side effects. As well as for pulmonary nodules, liver, kidney, brain. Today we have no limits to use in any part of the body. However, it acts only on the target tumor and is therefore not suitable for multi-metastatic patients”.