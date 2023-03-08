Radicchio is a healthy and purifying vegetable, but in some cases it can become very dangerous: here’s what to pay more attention to.

Radicchio, especially in its red variety, is one of the most precious vegetables that nature offers us. In ancient times it was known as wild chicory, but thanks to numerous grafts produced by man today it has become one of the richest vegetables in our area.

Radicchio has many beneficial properties for the body

Born as food for the poor, today it is a delicacy typical above all of the Northern territories. There Trevigiana variety, in fact it is one of the most valuable ones. The nutritional properties of red radicchio are extraordinary. Inside we find a large amount of protein, phosphorus, sodium, iron, potassium, vitamins of group C, B and A, calcium and fiber.

This vegetable is completely free of cholesterol and fat and is therefore recommended for those who are following a healthy diet aimed at losing weight. The red color is due to the presence of particular substances, the anthocyanins, which are beneficial for the cardiovascular system.

Radicchio is also recommended for those suffering from headaches and excessive stress as it has relaxing and distensive properties and moreover, thanks to its components, it helps to speed up the metabolism, but above all to prevent diseases of the heart and blood vessels.

Radicchio is a panacea for health, but not for everyone: here’s who should stay away from it

In fact, recent studies have shown that radicchio can reduce the risk of heart disease by even 30% and the risk of heart attack up to 45%. This vegetable is typical of the autumn, winter and early spring months.

The chicory that grows between October and November is the so-called early, the most colorful variety. The most famous types are certainly that of Treviso, Chioggia and Verona which are distinguished by the grain and characteristics of the coasts.

There are, however, some pathologies for which it is strongly discouraged to consume radicchio. Who, for example, suffers from kidney or gallstones should reduce its consumption since the substances contained within this vegetable worsen the symptoms.



Furthermore, inside the radicchio there is a concentration of nickel which is strongly unsuitable and not recommended for those who are allergic. Finally, few know that red radicchio stimulates uterine contractions and it is therefore not recommended for pregnant women who could face complications and even premature births.

