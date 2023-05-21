Radio Italia Live, Italian pop makes Piazza Duomo sing – breaking latest news

Since yesterday afternoon, despite the rain, three generations of Italian music enthusiasts have gathered in Piazza Duomo for the free concert of Radio Italia with ten artists on stage, representing the sound arc that goes from hip hop to melodic pop, on a stage full of special effects. Until the end, suspense among the audience for the evening’s lineup, last second mystery despite the rumors on the eve.

A 20,000-person kermesse that starts at 8.45pm with the theme song of Radio Italia Live played solo on bass by Saturnino. It is the official start of the event, which relies on the arrangements of a 60-piece orchestra conducted by maestro Bruno Santori, in a style that cannot be more Sanremo. Luca and Paolo arrive on stage, the flashes of thousands of mobile phones come on when they greet the square. The comic couple, in great shape, wearing tuxedos in a cheeky version, kick off the round of mini live performances: each artist has three songs available to ignite the crowd.

The rhymes of Article 31 open the evening with «Un bel viaggio» (from the last Ariston), «L'italiano medio» and «Tranqi Funky». Following the author's music of Colapesce Dimartino with «Splash», «Luna Araba» and «Musica Leggerissima», the latter sung together with the public. Curtain with Luca and Paolo on the musical tastes of the duo who mention the rock groups Flaming Lips and Tame Impala. We thought we'd see him at the end of the evening, but the first big name, Eros Ramazzotti, takes the stage in a silver jacket, welcomed by a roar from the audience: he brings the live version of «The Last Romantics», «Stella gemella» and «Più bella cosa» with a grit well supported by the orchestra. From August 3 Ramazzotti will be in concert at the Ancient Theater of Taormina.

The first female guest is Elodie, fresh from the sold out at the Forum, with «Okay. Breathe», «Tribal» and «Two». The Nuclear Tactical Penguins instead line up «Coca Zero», «Ricordi» and «Giovani Wannabe» with a repertoire in a reduced version which, however, retraces all the main hits in view of their tour and their «conquest» of San Siro on the next 11 July. Then it is the turn of Madame’s voice which she opens with «The good in the bad». Highly anticipated, Achille Lauro wants to please everyone and launches a medley with «Rolls Royce/Me ne frego/Bam Bam Twist/Domenica. The songwriting arrives with Tananai who interprets «Casual sex» and «Tango». Then Lazza’s rap with «Cenere», debut at Sanremo this year.