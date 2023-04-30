Radionics – A bioelectronic diagnosis and therapy procedure

It is a method of transmitting vibrations using technical equipment specially developed for this purpose. Illness is understood as incorrect information from the body, which first arises on the energetic level and can also be corrected there. Since all human systems are cybernetically connected, information flows through all levels of the body: body, soul and spirit.

Radionics is a bioelectronic diagnosis and therapy procedure and consists of the “energetic” analysis of the patient and regulation (therapy) of the morphogenetic information field, which is also called the inner data field. Radionics was founded by the pathologist Albert Abrams in the USA around 1920, at that time still under the abbreviation ERA (Electronic Reaction of Abrams).

The term radionics is an abbreviation of the terms radiesthesia and electronic. Like many similar medical systems, dowsing and radionics assume the existence of an aura around the human body, which is referred to as “bioenergy”, “vibrations” or “information”, depending on the source. This aura is disturbed in the sick, which the therapist can feel (radiesthesia) or measure using electrical devices (radionics). Radionics differs from the other systems primarily in its focus on objects. The therapist places a sample of saliva, hair or a photo of the patient in the apparatus and then determines “out-of-tune frequencies”. Corrective “frequencies” are then irradiated for healing.

Radionics are at home in the United States and England; not widespread in Germany. It is used for any disease. The therapist determines which information is given to the patient’s energy field intuitively or from his or her therapeutic experience. This can e.g. B. special “vibration rates” for headaches, skin rashes, cancer, rheumatism, heart disease, respiratory diseases, allergies or unwanted mental states such as depression, anxiety or aggression. Several pieces of information can be given at the same time.

Radionics offers the opportunity to let existing energies flow and to keep or achieve a natural harmony, whereby the morphogenetic field is scanned and harmonized. The new computer-aided radionics devices work with entangled photons, the so-called twin photons. However, radionics cannot be scientifically verified, since it eludes the methods of intersubjective and strictly controllable experiments.